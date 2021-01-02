Another Voice: Scientific expertise has been given a bad rap

If it passes the process successfully it is then published. Occasionally, incorrect or fraudulent results make it through, but this is rare and quickly corrected in most cases.

The scientific literature is often distilled into everyday terms through press releases from the sponsoring institutions. These are a great source of information for nonexperts, and it’s often worth tracking them down, because once something is presented by the news and social media it may be re-translated and spun.

Another key thing to look for is consensus among scientists. “Bad practices, cockamamie theories, and cooked data” are generally filtered out by the time an issue reaches consensus. Consensus may evolve as more research comes available, but it is based on the best information at the time; this means the scientific process is working.

Science has taken a real beating the past several years and especially in 2020. The poisonous term “so-called experts” has become deeply embedded in many peoples’ thinking. Yet, in the end, it’s science, in the form of vaccines, that will get us out of this pandemic. Be skeptical, yes, but if you’re arguing with scientific consensus then you need to be armed with the same sort of transparent research results that form the foundation for that consensus.

Otherwise, you might as well go see your local grocer for an opinion on that suspicious lump you just noticed.

Greg Valentine, of Williamsville, is a professor in the Department of Geology at UB.