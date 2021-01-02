Another Voice: Scientific expertise has been given a bad rap

The recent My View piece titled “Y2K put an end to the reign of experts” deserves some follow-up. The author used the hullabaloo leading up to Y2K (when computer systems would roll over to a new “00” year, potentially confusing it with 1900) as an example of how “so-called experts” were wrong.
In fact, he misses the point – there was a potential issue, and experts did a great job of preventing the problem. There were contingency plans in place in case something had been missed, but those were not activated because the problem had been solved. I was working at the time at a national defense laboratory that was highly reliant on computer systems; there was no panic, but actions were taken to mitigate the problem and they worked.
I agree that it’s important to maintain healthy skepticism toward science, but some of that skepticism could be better directed. In describing the time leading up to Y2K, the author cited a popular doomsday book, and of course there was plenty of media sensationalism. The skepticism would be better used to determine how accurately the sources of information were portraying the science and engineering.
Actual science is not published in popular books, but in peer-reviewed literature. Researchers must present their results in a way that is fully transparent and can be reproduced by independent experts. A good scientist will question their own work extensively before submitting it for publication. Once submitted, the work goes through a gauntlet of skepticism by other scientists.
If it passes the process successfully it is then published. Occasionally, incorrect or fraudulent results make it through, but this is rare and quickly corrected in most cases.
The scientific literature is often distilled into everyday terms through press releases from the sponsoring institutions. These are a great source of information for nonexperts, and it’s often worth tracking them down, because once something is presented by the news and social media it may be re-translated and spun.
Another key thing to look for is consensus among scientists. “Bad practices, cockamamie theories, and cooked data” are generally filtered out by the time an issue reaches consensus. Consensus may evolve as more research comes available, but it is based on the best information at the time; this means the scientific process is working.
Science has taken a real beating the past several years and especially in 2020. The poisonous term “so-called experts” has become deeply embedded in many peoples’ thinking. Yet, in the end, it’s science, in the form of vaccines, that will get us out of this pandemic. Be skeptical, yes, but if you’re arguing with scientific consensus then you need to be armed with the same sort of transparent research results that form the foundation for that consensus.
Otherwise, you might as well go see your local grocer for an opinion on that suspicious lump you just noticed.
Greg Valentine, of Williamsville, is a professor in the Department of Geology at UB.