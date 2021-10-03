Another Voice: Schumer must push to end lead in drinking water

A new study published in the journal Jama Pediatrics found that more than half of young children have detectable levels of lead in their blood. This should raise alarm bells and drive our elected officials to action. As congressional negotiations over the Build Back Better Act are underway, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer must protect funding to remove lead from drinking water.
The science is clear: No amount of lead is safe. Lead is dangerous to developing brains, which is why children are especially vulnerable to its harms. There are many sources of lead exposure, including paint, soil and drinking water. Lead contamination disproportionately impacts Black communities and people living in poverty. That’s why it was a monumental public health and environmental justice victory when President Biden promised to eliminate lead service lines, the main source of lead contamination of drinking water.
Unfortunately, the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure compromise which may soon be voted on in the House fell far short of that promise. The bill cut funding for lead service line replacement to a third of the $45 billion that Biden proposed. Worse, only 49% of funds will be grants; the rest will be loans that will burden already cash-strapped communities. And there are no funds to help remove lead from school plumbing.
For cities like Buffalo, federal relief is urgent and necessary. While Buffalo has used state support to start replacing some lead service lines, its needs remain great. The city still has an estimated 150 miles of lead service lines serving 40,000 homes, according to the National League of Cities. The cost to eliminate these pipes is estimated to be between $350 million and $500 million. Households cannot afford to replace them on their own. At a cost of $10,000 to $15,000, replacing a lead service line could consume up to 40% of a typical Buffalo household’s annual income. All across New York, lead-contaminated water is a major problem. According to the National Resources Defense Council, there are 360,000 lead service lines statewide, the fourth highest in the country.
The good news is that through the budget reconciliation process, the House of Representatives has proposed both supporting schools removing lead in drinking water and restoring lead service line replacement funding to the original amount. The House’s Build Back Better Act includes an additional $30 billion for lead service line replacement and $700 million for removing lead from school water.
Right now, as Senate moderates are seeking to gut the $3.5 trillion package, Schumer must fight to protect these critical public health provisions. We cannot compromise on safe water. Every community and every student needs safe, lead-free water. Anything less than a full solution to this public health threat is unacceptable.
Eric Weltman is a senior New York State organizer with the advocacy organization Food & Water Watch.