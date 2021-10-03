Another Voice: Schumer must push to end lead in drinking water

For cities like Buffalo, federal relief is urgent and necessary. While Buffalo has used state support to start replacing some lead service lines, its needs remain great. The city still has an estimated 150 miles of lead service lines serving 40,000 homes, according to the National League of Cities. The cost to eliminate these pipes is estimated to be between $350 million and $500 million. Households cannot afford to replace them on their own. At a cost of $10,000 to $15,000, replacing a lead service line could consume up to 40% of a typical Buffalo household’s annual income. All across New York, lead-contaminated water is a major problem. According to the National Resources Defense Council, there are 360,000 lead service lines statewide, the fourth highest in the country.