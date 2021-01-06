Another Voice: Schumer balked at fixing NY taxes on remote work

Though President Trump signed the $900 billion Covid relief package on Dec. 28, one key element that was left out at the behest of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is protection from new taxes assessed on working from home during Covid shutdowns.

As a result of the virus and government edicts, millions of Americans have switched to remote work. While that’s disruptive enough, taxpayers may be surprised to find that it can also result in higher taxes and multiple state tax returns.

For the more than 550,000 Americans who previously commuted to New York, this can be expensive due to the state’s “convenience of the employer” rule, which states that employees who work in another state for any reason other than absolute necessity are considered to be working in New York for tax purposes.

This could lead to double taxation for residents of the region whose home state chooses not to grant a credit for taxes paid to New York, given that the work wasn’t performed there.

The National Taxpayers Union Foundation calculated some sample state tax returns to illustrate the impact this would have.