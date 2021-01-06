Another Voice: Schumer balked at fixing NY taxes on remote work

Though President Trump signed the $900 billion Covid relief package on Dec. 28, one key element that was left out at the behest of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is protection from new taxes assessed on working from home during Covid shutdowns.
As a result of the virus and government edicts, millions of Americans have switched to remote work. While that’s disruptive enough, taxpayers may be surprised to find that it can also result in higher taxes and multiple state tax returns.
For the more than 550,000 Americans who previously commuted to New York, this can be expensive due to the state’s “convenience of the employer” rule, which states that employees who work in another state for any reason other than absolute necessity are considered to be working in New York for tax purposes.
This could lead to double taxation for residents of the region whose home state chooses not to grant a credit for taxes paid to New York, given that the work wasn’t performed there.
The National Taxpayers Union Foundation calculated some sample state tax returns to illustrate the impact this would have.
As an example, a single HR assistant with no children residing in Connecticut but commuting to New York and earning the average industry salary of $42,260 would face an increased 2020 state tax obligation of $1,397 after nine months of work from home in 2020.
It’s not just regional commuters at risk. When New York City was a Covid hot spot begging for aid, thousands of Americans risked their own health to come help – only to find that the state expected them to pay income taxes on any income they earned while there, even if on leave in a volunteer capacity.
Taxpayers who traveled from zero income tax states found themselves paying for their generosity.
Initial drafts of the Covid relief bill by Senate Republicans, later supported in principle by House Democrats, would have prevented confusing, duplicative state tax bills. But common sense tax relief failed to get through Schumer, who has shut down attempts at remote work tax fixes in the past despite broad bipartisan agreement. Unfortunately, it seems Schumer was willing to sacrifice the finances of millions of Americans in order to back up his state’s aggression.
Ensuring that remote workers don’t face additional tax obligations for following public health guidelines is one of the easiest and most cost-effective forms of relief Congress can provide.
American taxpayers should be sure to demand that it becomes a reality before tax filing deadlines hit in 2021.
Andrew Wilford is a policy analyst with the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to tax policy research and education.