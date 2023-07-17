While serving as an elementary school principal in the Diocese of Buffalo in 2010-11, I was outraged when the School Board wasn’t able to acquire funds to install a push button doorbell system (with a camera) for all visitors entering the school. As a result, I purchased the doorbell, door lock, camera and monitor for my secretary. I paid for the installation. The secretary was a great asset to us, questioning each visitor before “buzzing” the door open.

It wasn’t a five-star system, but at least there was some degree of safety for our school. As time has proven, it’s not nearly enough to stop a dedicated killer from entering the facility.

When is America going to wake up to the need for safety in our schools? Again and again, we hear from the president, making remarks and visiting the site of school shootings. We hear from outraged parents trying to make their comments known to our elected officials. The message is falling on deaf ears.

We need to make school safety a priority today. No more planning boards or committee meetings to determine policy, procedures or how to make it right once and for all.

Gun control is only part of the solution. There are far too many guns, assault rifles and weapons on the black market. Gun legislation may improve this condition but only decades into the future.

We need change now. The technology exists to monitor the presence of gunpowder outdoors, including the perimeter of a school building. We need solid steel doors with caged (small) square windows. We need an armed guard stationed at each entrance. We need security cameras at every corner – plus a team of people monitoring the cameras. We need to stop anybody from walking on campus, or driving on campus with the intent to kill people.

Yes, it sounds like a prison, not a school, but unfortunately, we are dealing with too many opportunities for a gunman to enter, shoot through a door, break into a classroom window and kill innocent children, teachers and staff.

State and federal governments should make funds available for all schools to improve their security footprints.

We must make every effort to ensure their safety – or we are failing to do our due diligence with our community and schools.