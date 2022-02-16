Another Voice: Schools can help strengthen WNY's agriculture industry

Agriculture in New York State is a big $3.6 billion industry. More than 35,000 farms make us a leading food source producer and rank us number one nationally for cottage cheese, second for apples and cabbage and third for milk, grapes, wine, maple syrup and cauliflower.

Factoring in the many local farm businesses and supporting services, agriculture is Niagara County’s No. 1 industry, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Agriculture has also played a long-time significant role in the life of the Royalton-Hartland School District, where the towns of Royalton and Hartland – with a total of 30,000 acres – represent almost a third of all agricultural parcels in Niagara County.

That’s why it is especially important for our school district, and those in similar rural communities here, to preserve our inherent agricultural strengths and work with our communities to ensure the future success of local farming.

Our challenges include the critical cultivation of a new generation of farmers to address an American Farmland Trust report citing almost one in every three farmers in New York being over the age of 65. They also collectively own or operate 2 million acres of farmland – more than a quarter of the state’s total.