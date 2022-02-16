Another Voice: Schools can help strengthen WNY's agriculture industry

Agriculture in New York State is a big $3.6 billion industry. More than 35,000 farms make us a leading food source producer and rank us number one nationally for cottage cheese, second for apples and cabbage and third for milk, grapes, wine, maple syrup and cauliflower.
Factoring in the many local farm businesses and supporting services, agriculture is Niagara County’s No. 1 industry, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Agriculture has also played a long-time significant role in the life of the Royalton-Hartland School District, where the towns of Royalton and Hartland – with a total of 30,000 acres – represent almost a third of all agricultural parcels in Niagara County.
That’s why it is especially important for our school district, and those in similar rural communities here, to preserve our inherent agricultural strengths and work with our communities to ensure the future success of local farming.
Our challenges include the critical cultivation of a new generation of farmers to address an American Farmland Trust report citing almost one in every three farmers in New York being over the age of 65. They also collectively own or operate 2 million acres of farmland – more than a quarter of the state’s total.
Many of our students work on their family farm or a neighbor’s farm before or after school. We need to be strategic about protecting and enhancing local agriculture as both a food and livestock source and as a regional economic engine. We believe we have developed a unique model at Roy-Hart.
With the support of local businesses like the FMC Corp., State Farm and ExxonMobil; the creation of the non-profit Royalton-Hartland Agriculture Foundation; and additional funding provided by the Grigg Lewis Foundation, Roy-Hart has created a true Agriculture Center of Excellence. It serves all our students from grades K through 12 so they can learn the detailed aspects of farming, as well as obtaining the science, technology, engineering and math skills required.
Together with a well-developed agriculture and environmental curriculum, Roy-Hart has added an Outdoor Learning Lab at the elementary school, farm-to-school education studies in the middle school, and high school labs focusing on food science, small animal care and agricultural-science.
Our hope is that Roy-Hart’s Agriculture Center for Excellence initiative will be a long-term valuable asset for young people in our community.
Then our students can help meet the demand for graduates in agribusiness, agricultural science, agricultural tourism and food science and help sustain the farms we depend on in Niagara County and Western New York.
Dr. Hank Stopinski is superintendent of the Royalton-Hartland School District.