Another Voice: School board elections are crucial to communities

On May 17, many citizens of voting age will exercise their right to vote for school budgets, capital projects and school board members throughout the state. We understand that it is important to vote. To build a flourishing democracy also takes a well-informed conscientious electorate. A great many citizens regularly cast their ballots in federal and state elections and in city, town and village elections. Unfortunately, fewer citizens regularly vote in school budget and school board elections. Every year, post-election analysis confirms that turnout numbers tend to be low in school-related voting. This can be a recipe for unintended negative consequences. Equally important is the selection of school board members who work with school administrators to create a vision for the district and determine policy.

According to the National School Boards Association, the position of school board member carries significant responsibilities. Some of these include: representing the community’s voice in public education, setting the standard for achievement in the school district, being accessible to constituencies and being accountable for the performance of the schools in the district. These are weighty obligations. According to New York State, “To be an effective school board member, the candidate must commit to serving the needs of all of the children in the district, pre-K through 12. They represent not a constituency, but rather, the whole community. A school board member who serves his/her community impartially and effectively, will be fair to all concerned, be a consensus builder, create good will, and make decisions that benefit the common good.”

Thomas Jefferson stated: “Educate and inform the whole mass of people … they are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”

As a former private school educator, I have a high regard for the work and effectiveness of the public school system. I believe that it greatly matters who is elected to the school board. While I have regularly voted in school elections, I have not always sought additional useful information about candidates. On the surface, a candidate may have impressive credentials: live within the community, have children in the schools, be well educated and have professional expertise. However, if there is a lack of easily available information about this candidate’s views on certain issues, my uninformed vote may support a candidate whose views do not represent the majority of families to be served – or mine. Going forward, I take as a serious obligation the privilege of voting and becoming better informed. I invite you, as well, to be aware of whom you are voting for and to vote with care on Tuesday, May 17.

Former private school educator Barbara E. Ochterski is a beekeeper and member of the steering committee of the Rotary Niagara Greenway.