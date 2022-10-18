Another Voice: Save the Metcalfe Gardens from possible development

We have all witnessed the city of Buffalo’s Preservation Board being ignored and/or circumvented by visionless developers and companies. These entities do not have Buffalo’s best interests in mind.

Over the past 25 years, I have done what I could to preserve and make fruitful a plethora of complex edifices throughout the city. I understand the unique needs of updating these indispensable structures for current legal use, and how to yield the best results, while (most importantly) maintaining the integrity of the architecture and surrounding landscapes.

A large part of my philosophy for preservation work is doing what’s good for society. There is such a thing as a moral compass when considering the art of preservation. It is our responsibility to safeguard our built history for future generations to see and appreciate.

When I witness developers who use our city solely for financial gain, without regard for preserving its legacy, I wonder how we can sit idly by. I’m talking about people who simply don’t care what our city looks like after they’re done and gone. We give them the keys to the family car, and they recklessly drive it into a tree.

The biggest difference between me and these myopic building owners is that I care deeply about Buffalo’s legacy. I aim to make sure that on the way out, I did everything possible to make certain that I was a good steward.

Recently, I have submitted purchase offers to University at Buffalo for the Butler Mansion (UB's Jacobs Executive Development Center), with a plan to annex its gardens – known as the Metcalfe Gardens – which would remain preserved in perpetuity, in line with E.B. Green’s neighboring Mayfair Lane. This would ensure that the gardens are never built upon, or lost over time.

I am not alone in my concern for the property. The community has also spoken, through the mounting “Save the Metcalfe” movement, which has the sole mission of preserving these at-risk gardens.

This open letter should be considered a message to anyone who intends to purchase, and then develop on the grounds of the former Metcalfe House, which was demolished years ago, with the saving grace that these gardens were installed in its place.

The people of Allentown and the Delaware District won’t allow our preservation community to be outmaneuvered in this instance. As a city, we have faced many challenges. Some we have won, some we have lost. I am confident that the people of this great city will persevere in the effort to save the Metcalfe Gardens, to be enjoyed for generations to come.

Noel Sutton is owner at Sutton Development and focuses on preservation of Buffalo landmarks.