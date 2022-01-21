Another Voice: Safety must remain top of mind in Great Northern grain elevator discussions

Since acquiring the flour mill on Ganson Street in 1992, Archer Daniels Midland has been a proud member of the Buffalo community. Our 90 colleagues work hard every day to produce flour for customers here in Buffalo and throughout the nation, and the mill continues to be an important contributor to the local and regional economy.
The Great Northern grain elevator is literally right next door, only a few feet from the mill. By the time we took ownership in 1992, the elevator was no longer in use and was already being considered for demolition by its former owners due to concerns around safety and the inability to make critical repairs.
ADM shared those concerns and has continually voiced them over the last 30 years. On Dec. 11, those concerns were realized when high winds caused the north wall to collapse. Upon evaluation of the significant damage and the remainder of the compromised structure, independent engineers and the city determined that the only path forward to protect nearby employees and the community was to dismantle the elevator.
We appreciate the passionate discussions around preservation that have ensued since the city’s determination was challenged in court. We are also committed to finding ways to preserve the legacy of the structure – a legacy that honors Buffalo’s milling history, which has included ADM for the past 30 years.
But because a significant wind event can come at any time, another major collapse can also come at any time. There are very real safety concerns that grow with each passing day.
The structure was built 125 years ago with engineering techniques that are now outdated. The walls are made up of 6 million bricks with degraded mortar that is no longer holding them together. Many bricks are hanging loose from the recent collapse, and we are prevented from removing them.
The foundation of the structure is made up of 6,000 untreated wood pilings that have likely deteriorated over time. Large pieces of steel sheeting on the roof are now loose, between 100 and 166 feet above the ground. On Dec. 22, one of these pieces fell, narrowly avoiding seriously injuring an ADM employee.
The list goes on and on.
We want to find ways to honor the legacy of the Great Northern elevator, but we must first and foremost protect the people who keep the history of the milling industry in Buffalo alive today, including the colleagues who continue to work at ADM’s mill each day. Safety must remain everyone’s top priority throughout this process.
The only solution that can truly guarantee safety is to dismantle the elevator, and we need to be allowed to take the immediate actions deemed necessary by independent engineers and the city to protect our employees, our neighbors and the public.
Tedd Kruse is president of ADM Milling.