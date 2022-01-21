Another Voice: Safety must remain top of mind in Great Northern grain elevator discussions

But because a significant wind event can come at any time, another major collapse can also come at any time. There are very real safety concerns that grow with each passing day.

The structure was built 125 years ago with engineering techniques that are now outdated. The walls are made up of 6 million bricks with degraded mortar that is no longer holding them together. Many bricks are hanging loose from the recent collapse, and we are prevented from removing them.

The foundation of the structure is made up of 6,000 untreated wood pilings that have likely deteriorated over time. Large pieces of steel sheeting on the roof are now loose, between 100 and 166 feet above the ground. On Dec. 22, one of these pieces fell, narrowly avoiding seriously injuring an ADM employee.

The list goes on and on.

We want to find ways to honor the legacy of the Great Northern elevator, but we must first and foremost protect the people who keep the history of the milling industry in Buffalo alive today, including the colleagues who continue to work at ADM’s mill each day. Safety must remain everyone’s top priority throughout this process.

The only solution that can truly guarantee safety is to dismantle the elevator, and we need to be allowed to take the immediate actions deemed necessary by independent engineers and the city to protect our employees, our neighbors and the public.

Tedd Kruse is president of ADM Milling.