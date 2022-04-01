Another Voice: Safer consumption act will promote harm reduction

People are most likely to get help when help is accessible, and they do not feel judged. This is especially the case with substance use.
Not a single life has been lost in the more than 100 overdose prevention centers (OPCs) around the world. On Nov. 30, 2021, the first legally sanctioned OPCs opened in the United States, in New York City. By March 2022, the city’s two OPCs had been operating for three months and 170 overdoses had already been reversed.
OPCs are health care facilities where people can consume pre-obtained substances under supervision and receive access to additional medical and behavioral health support. OPCs are rooted in harm reduction, a public model I specialize in here in Western New York.
Through harm reduction, instead of traditional, abstinence-based drug treatment, care is provided to reduce the potentially negative consequences of drug use. The philosophy dates to the global HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and '90s, because of the urgent need to reduce the spread of HIV infection.
I like to explain harm reduction through a theory called the Stages of Change, which suggests that motivation and ability to take make any type of change can be broken down into stages, the most concrete being: precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action and maintenance.
Our society’s drug treatment system has been primarily designed for people in the action and maintenance stages of making change. But to save lives, we must broaden services available in communities.
As overdose deaths set new records in New York and the U.S. and show no signs of slowing down, OPCs offer a new way to save lives. The Safer Consumption Services Act (S603/A224) would authorize OPCs under particular circumstances not only in New York City, but also elsewhere in New York State.
A common critique of OPCs is like that of methadone or syringe exchange programs: “Not in my backyard.” Fortunately, the Safer Consumption Services Act has strict guidelines for operating OPCs, similar to syringe exchange programs, including needing to be in high need areas. Furthermore, evidence suggests that OPCs decrease public consumption and the signs of it, such as discarded paraphernalia.
The second concern I have heard most frequently is that OPCs enable the use of harmful substances and, in a sense, amount to giving up on peoples’ potential to recover from substance use disorder. In reality, there are hundreds of biological, psychological and social reasons why people use drugs, the risk of overdose is extremely high and illicit drug supplies are almost completely infiltrated with fentanyl.