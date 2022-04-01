Another Voice: Safer consumption act will promote harm reduction

People are most likely to get help when help is accessible, and they do not feel judged. This is especially the case with substance use.

Not a single life has been lost in the more than 100 overdose prevention centers (OPCs) around the world. On Nov. 30, 2021, the first legally sanctioned OPCs opened in the United States, in New York City. By March 2022, the city’s two OPCs had been operating for three months and 170 overdoses had already been reversed.

OPCs are health care facilities where people can consume pre-obtained substances under supervision and receive access to additional medical and behavioral health support. OPCs are rooted in harm reduction, a public model I specialize in here in Western New York.

Through harm reduction, instead of traditional, abstinence-based drug treatment, care is provided to reduce the potentially negative consequences of drug use. The philosophy dates to the global HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and '90s, because of the urgent need to reduce the spread of HIV infection.