Another Voice: SAFE Banking Act needed to protect cannabis workers

Distributing cannabis-selling licenses to meet goals related to equity concerns has merit. But safety should be the public policy priority. I made this point during a recent New York Association of Towns meeting about how best to implement New York’s cannabis laws.

The increase in violent crime sweeping through cities and communities across the nation puts a premium on passing new laws to address this troubling trend. Focusing on prosecutions is one way to attack the problem. Another is passing common-sense measures to end incentives and opportunities to commit violent crime in the first place.

Unfortunately, our archaic banking laws do just that. They have turned employees of America’s booming state-licensed cannabis industry into sitting ducks for violent, armed criminals. Cannabis dispensaries are cash-only, making them a prime target for armed robberies.

Unless Congress votes to end the ridiculous laws that force cannabis purveyors to do business only with cash, the same type of violent crimes occurring in Washington State, California and elsewhere will surely happen in New York. Indeed, a recent Seattle Times editorial succinctly notes, “No one should have to die over an obsolete federal law.”

Federal banking laws prevent most cannabis businesses from accessing and benefiting from the traditional banking services – such as credit cards – which other businesses take for granted. Financial transactions involving funds derived from manufacturing, distributing or selling cannabis are prohibited under federal law.

A confusing patchwork of federal and state cannabis laws are to blame. They have conspired to isolate cannabis dispensaries, placing them outside the financial mainstream of America, and leaving them vulnerable, virtually advertising to violent criminals that their shops are stocked with cash. The status quo cannot continue. Lives are at risk.

To protect the safety of employees, to bring America’s banking laws into the 21st century, and to once and for all move the regulated cannabis industry out of the shadows, Congress should move swiftly to pass the bipartisan Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act of 2021. It would require federal banking regulators to provide uniform guidelines for cannabis-related business accounts.

Depository institutions would be protected from civil and criminal sanctions for providing financial services to legitimate, cannabis-related firms. The collective impact would be to fully integrate state and federal laws. In so doing, the SAFE Banking Act would be a commercial and local economic game-changer because it would help legally operating, cannabis-related businesses raise capital, grow their services and collect more revenue for state priorities such as education.

Congress should pass the SAFE Banking Act to foster a stable, well-regulated and safer cannabis industry. The U.S. House of Representatives has acted. Now it is time for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and the U.S. Senate to deliver for New Yorkers to keep them safe.

Stanley L. Garnett is a partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Denver and a former district attorney for Boulder County.