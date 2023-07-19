Lawmakers in Washington and agency heads like the FTC’s Lina Khan speak of targeted advertising supported by data sharing as if it were a scourge that should be regulated out of existence. But that mindset fails to recognize that digital advertising is the foundation of the web as we know it. An ad-supported internet allows near unlimited access to information and community – and it enables endless economic opportunity. In reality, digital advertising is a great equalizer for small businesses and entrepreneurs of all backgrounds.

Research from the Data Catalyst Institute shows that today’s digital advertising market offers small businesses more ways than ever to reach potential customers, sell products and find success. Fifty-seven percent of small business advertisers report generating more than $50,000 in annual revenue, 82% say digital ads are more effective than traditional media like billboards and television, and 80% say digital ads help them compete against larger companies.

The digital advertising ecosystem gives small businesses the ability to compete with more established players and for consumers to experience a more value-oriented online experience. The marketplace for digital advertising also benefits entrepreneurs who rely on ads to support their online properties. Think of the independent content creators whose web channels we all frequent to learn more about our hobbies, find recipes and hone a new skill. Advertising revenues allow them to grow their brands, scale their operations, and provide the best content for their audiences.

Unfortunately, these facts are often ignored by policymakers and the voices that demonize targeted advertising. In the digital ecosystem, publishers and businesses of all sizes can get the right message in front of the right audience at the right time.

A free and open internet could not exist without advertising. It is the infrastructure that allows entrepreneurs to build successful businesses from their laptops and mobile devices. It allows online communities to flourish. Platforms that inspire robust debate, connect people from diverse backgrounds and allow members of social movements to collaborate are all supported by digital advertising. The people who write the blogs, newsletters and make the how-to videos we rely on are able to do so by selling advertising.

Despite these facts, it has become politically convenient for elected officials and appointed agency leaders to demonize the leading digital technology companies. But proposed regulations that could hobble the market’s most innovative companies and curb the ability of platforms to collect and analyze consumer data will make it harder for small businesses to effectively reach relevant audiences. If Congress truly wants to protect consumer data, they should focus on creating a national privacy framework without undermining the digital advertising ecosystem that offers economic opportunity to our local businesses and our most imaginative creators.