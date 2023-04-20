Climate change is considered the greatest public health threat of the 21st century, and rising global temperatures are contributing to extreme heat events that lead to many deaths globally. Not only are these events deadly, they also affect health in numerous direct and indirect ways. However, much of the focus on these heat-health connections has been on urban populations, virtually ignoring the unique vulnerabilities of rural populations.

According to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the window to act to avoid the worst effects of climate change is rapidly closing. That means we must either rapidly reduce emissions driving these global changes or adapt to them, sooner rather than later. Mitigation and adaptation strategies must be carefully developed, acknowledging the vulnerabilities and capacities of different communities, and implemented quickly to protect the most vulnerable people from climate change. Because much of the research to date has focused on the impacts of extreme heat on health in urban areas, we are best situated to develop interventions to improve heat adaptation and coping strategies in cities.

Rural communities, however, have unique characteristics that make them more vulnerable to heat, including a higher proportion of outdoor workers, limited access to health care, transportation and resources for cooling, and greater social isolation – all of which contribute to low adaptive capacity.

The focus on the effects of heat on urban residents is not wholly unwarranted. Urban infrastructure including roadways, cars and buildings all absorb and trap heat rather efficiently – a phenomenon referred to as the urban heat island effect. Because of this, urban residents have greater exposure to heat than their rural counterparts.

However, climate vulnerability is characterized by not just exposure, but also sensitivity (conditions that worsen an event, such as poverty) and adaptive capacity (ability to cope once an event occurs). Thus, given the demographic and socioeconomic composition of many rural communities (sparse residential structures, poverty, outdoor work, etc.) locally and globally and their distance to or lack of necessary services, rural populations are likely more vulnerable.

Therefore, interventions to improve the ability of rural communities to adapt to heat such as transportation to cooling centers, community pools, altered work hours to avoid midday heat exposures are crucial.

By virtue of limited health and transportation infrastructure, rural health is, in and of itself, a pressing issue. Compound that with the increasing global temperatures and other climate-related events and we have a disproportionate burden of climate hazards on populations least poised to cope.

Protecting the most vulnerable starts with identifying them, and we cannot do that when we ignore a large and important segment of the population in our research and in our advocacy for climate justice. By ignoring the vulnerabilities of rural populations, we exacerbate existing health inequities between urban and rural communities.

Sarah Quinones is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University at Buffalo.