Another Voice: Roosevelt relished America’s democratic process

At the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, we are in the unique position of being surrounded by an important piece of American history and tradition that the rest of the country only experiences once every four years. In a sense, we exist to pay tribute to the solemn act of the peaceful transition of the power and office of the presidency from one person to the next.

We know better than most that behind the pomp and pageantry there are only a handful of constitutional requirements to elevate a person to the highest office in the country. The simplicity of the act is, perhaps, its most symbolic element. One private citizen, one federal magistrate and one sentence. The entirety of the power of the executive is transferred in fewer than 50 words. By design, it is simple and solemn. Since 1789, the oath of office has been administered in 58 planned inaugural ceremonies and nine unexpected events. Each time, the same simple formula is used.

The framers of our Constitution grappled with the idea of an executive officer. They walked a fine line between empowering the office to the point of abuse or restricting it to the point of ineffectiveness. In similar fashion to the rest of our government, they settled on a compromise – a democratically elected leader with a fixed term.