Another Voice: Robust state funding’s needed to replace lead pipes

If you were to take all the lead water pipes in Buffalo and lay them end to end starting at Niagara Falls, they would reach to Rochester. That’s more than 100 miles of lead pipes responsible for bringing drinking water into the homes of tens of thousands of families.

Why should we be concerned? First, there is no safe level of lead in drinking water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead exposure can cause damage to the brain and nervous system as well as learning and behavior problems.

You may also remember the story of Flint, Mich. In Flint, lead service lines, the water pipes that connect water mains to buildings’ internal plumbing, leached neurotoxins into the community’s drinking water and poisoned thousands of people.

The same could happen in Buffalo, or anywhere these pipes are in use. In fact, lead is already present in Buffalo’s drinking water; it’s impossible to fully eliminate this contamination while lead pipes remain in use.

The water crisis in Flint should have been a wake-up call. And yet, the Trump administration weakened lead regulations. Trump’s EPA not only failed to require water utilities to replace every lead service line, they actually reduced the number of pipes that must be replaced if elevated levels of lead are detected.