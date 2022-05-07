Another Voice: Ride-share drivers need independence and protections

There’s a growing labor movement happening across the country, which began, in part, right here in Buffalo when Starbucks workers on Elmwood Avenue voted to unionize. Since then, we’ve seen baristas in Boston and Amazon workers on Staten Island win major victories for workers’ rights.

But these battles were hard fought. On the West Coast, a far more collaborative process recently took place in Washington State. There, ride-share drivers worked with Uber and Lyft, the local Teamsters union and Democratic elected officials to pass a first-of-its-kind law providing them greater benefits and protections, all without jeopardizing their independence.

Seeing what businesses and labor can achieve when they put workers first gives me hope. At the core of this debate, and what makes it so challenging, is if workers should be classified as employees or independent contractors. Current labor laws only allow one or the other, but this rigid format is outdated and doesn’t reflect how people prefer to work today.

Right now, I’m considered an independent contractor, which is how I like it. The flexibility allows me to work at Lyft part time while also working as an instructor in health and human services. I can set my own goals in terms of earning and use the income I make at Lyft to supplement my salary from my primary job and support my wife and kids.

But because I’m an IC, the law says Lyft can’t offer me certain benefits without possibly needing to make me an employee, which I don’t want. As an employee, I’d have to answer more to the company, and that would likely mean I’d have to go on set shifts, be paid a flat hourly rate and most importantly, have limitations as to when I can drive. Fifty-seven percent of New York drivers on Lyft say they too would stop driving if they lost their independence.

Drivers in Washington state banded together and worked with the companies and labor leaders to update their laws so they could have independence plus benefits. Now, in addition to remaining their own bosses, they will have the highest statewide minimum earnings for ride-share drivers in the country, as well as new benefits like paid sick leave. They’re also under new protections which guard against unfair deactivations.

This type of deal is backed by a full 91% of New York Lyft drivers. But drivers can’t do it on our own. We need our elected leaders to help us update our laws so we too can have additional benefits and protections while keeping our independence.

It’s time for our state to step in and lead the way on the East Coast, protecting ride-share drivers across the state and building on a recent wave of wins that started right here in Buffalo.

Ismaila Mane has been a Lyft driver since 2018.