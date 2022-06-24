Another Voice: Ride for Roswell beings joy and hope to many

We all need something positive in our lives. Something we can be a part of that will help others. I recommend the Ride For Roswell.

The event is an eye-opener. You have about 6,000 cyclists and another 2,000 volunteers working together for one cause. These are people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, the young and young at heart. All have the goal to defeat cancer.

Some people are solo riders; others create teams, which is where some of the “magic” starts. Ten years ago, we created team Kids Just Want To Have Fun and today we’ve got more than 100 riders. Add the riders from our 19 affiliate teams and the total is well over 300. They include cancer patients, survivors and family. They come from all walks of life and beliefs.

Our family foundation matches the money our riders raise. This enhances the positive feelings our teammates have raising money to fight cancer. We talk about how cancer has affected us helping others struggling with the disease. When we’re on practice rides, or the Ride itself, if someone has a problem, others stop and help, no questions asked. We ride as a team. After the Ride, we host a party tent for our team and affiliates. All you’ll see are hundreds of people talking, laughing, hugging and sharing stories. It’s all positivity because we focused on a common goal to help others.

For us, the best part of the Ride For Roswell is deciding which research, programs and quality-of-life issues our foundation and fundraising helps. It’s challenging, but one of our programs is fulfilling wishes for young cancer patients. Several years ago, one patient, still in treatment, desperately wanted to see her favorite band. So we flew her and her family to a concert in Dallas. She was ecstatic with her wish achieved. Sadly, she died a few weeks later.

We also fund several “matching” programs. One pairs cancer survivors as “coaches” for people currently undergoing treatment. Another program matches local cancer patients with appropriate clinical trials across the country or matches local clinical trials with cancer patients across the country.

Both programs provide rays of hope for people experiencing difficult periods in their lives. We also fund a pediatric arts program, giving kids something creative to do while undergoing chemotherapy.

Let’s focus on something that can provide positive outcomes for all of us. Cancer is an insidious disease that has affected all of us in some manner. Doing something for the Ride For Roswell becomes part of the battle to defeat cancer. Its positivity multiplies, making the gaps between us smaller.

Joseph V. Curatolo is president and founder of Georgetown Lawley Group. Ride for Roswell takes place June 25.