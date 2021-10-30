Another Voice: Return of border travel demands patience, resources

U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have played critical roles in pressuring the U.S. federal government to expedite reopening timelines. Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs, along with members of the federal, provincial and local government on the Canadian side, have maintained a relentless approach to sharing data and constituent stories relating to the true costs, both financial and emotional, of not resuming more normal movements of people at the region’s four international bridge crossings.

In her new position, Gov. Kathy Hochul has also begun to prioritize this topic as a statewide issue of true importance.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission and our fellow border operators welcome these continued calls and overtures to Ottawa and Washington as it relates to a return to normal policies and operations. The new U.S.-bound crossing requirements coming in November will take time, patience and consistent communication to assist travelers as they adapt to this temporary status. And while we certainly defer to health professionals on the containment of Covid-19 spread, our organization stands ready to facilitate travel and traffic at all levels.