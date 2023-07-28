We are reminded, regardless of circumstances, to always “do the right thing,” whether it is popular or not. That need not apply to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz when it comes to restoring the name of Dr. Matthew A. Gajewski to a medical building on Buffalo’s East Side. In fact, after four years of runarounds, I have come to characterize the county executive’s responses regarding this matter as “The Poloncarz Shuffle.”

Gajewski was a physician who practiced medicine on the East Side of Buffalo for more than 50 years. He administered to all residents of the East Side and served on the Buffalo Board of Education as its president. Gajewski served his country during World War II and was involved in the Army Reserves, where he was a colonel. He also was elected as a committeeman for the Erie County Democratic Party.

During the 1990s, Gajewski was honored by having the health care facility located at 1500 Broadway named the “Dr. Matt Gajewski Human Services Center.” It was closed by Erie County in 2009. In 2014, after renovations, the facility reopened as the Health Mall, with Gajewski’s name absent from the structure.

After receiving complaints from the Polish American Community, I contacted Poloncarz and received a statement that said “that it would be impossible to name the Health Mall after any one individual without snubbing someone else.” It also included the phrase, “in the interest of fairness and inclusivity to all.”

Further attempts made by other Polish American leaders to restore the Gajewski name to the building were equally unsuccessful.

The various reasons cited for not reinstating the Gajewski name have included: The company that leases the building does not approve of the name; the name was lost when the building closed; the building tenants feel that the name is too difficult to pronounce; the building is in an area where Polish Americans no longer reside; and the mortar joints are too weak to reinstall the sign.

These responses caused concerns within Polonia. When the Ampol Eagle newspaper attempted to get these concerns addressed, it was brushed aside.

Poloncarz calls himself “a proud Polish American.” The time to do the right thing is now! Restore the Gajewski name.

James L. Ławicki II is president of the Polish American Congress, WNY Division.