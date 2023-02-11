As an educator and a student of child development, I firmly believe in alternative approaches to student discipline beyond suspensions as punishment. Punitive justice has proven to cause student and family distress and poor outcomes for students.

My colleagues and I at Aurora Waldorf School, trained in Restorative Justice practices from the Professional Development Resource Center (PDRC), strive daily to offer better solutions to our students.

I’ve been a teacher for over a decade, but a student for more than half my life. As I reflect upon my time in elementary and high school, I distinctly remember every time I broke a school rule and was punished for it. While overall my educators and family were caring and respectful, the few times I did make a mistake, my teachers shamed me. I was a good kid who made bad choices, as everyone does. In those moments, I felt like a failure and that I was worthless.

One of the reasons I was drawn to teach at Aurora Waldorf School is that Waldorf Pedagogy has been operating from restorative practices for over 100 years. Waldorf-trained educators have worked meticulously to understand how shame, anger and fear affect a student, and because of this work, we believe that the antidote to those attributes is love, hope and trust.

We approach every student, parent and colleague interaction with the belief that all should be loved and all should have hope. We trust that we can avoid using rewards and punishments to control students’ behaviors by being adequately trained in listening with compassion and empathy. We strive to understand how to take care of each other.

Since 2013, when I started my first teaching job, I promised myself that I would listen to my students. I understood it was my job to teach them how to be entire human beings, not just good at math or reading. I don’t want to be a teacher that keeps track of rewards and punishments. I want to be a role model in my students’ lives, one who listens and builds authenticity and vulnerability with her students. I approach each one with gratitude and confidence and with the belief that together, we can work through all difficult situations.

Restorative practices like those employed through the PDRC training empower me to work with students in a compassionate and skill-building way.

All of us at Aurora Waldorf school are committed to working towards understanding the students and providing alternatives to traditional discipline, alternatives that offer hope and – ultimately – benefit the entire community.

Meghan Gomez is the Educational Support Team Coordinator at Aurora Waldorf School in West Falls, NY.