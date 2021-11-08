Another Voice: Resistance has been a constant in history of vaccines

It all began with pus from a victim of smallpox being scratched into the arm of a healthy person. The aim was to induce a mild infection that would confer protection against the natural disease. The procedure was given the name variolation. From that modest beginning evolved procedures that already have saved millions of lives and today promise to save us from Covid-19.

In the 18th century, variolation became common in England and in her colonies. During our war of independence, Gen. George Washington mandated variolation of his troops following outbreaks of smallpox.

On May 14, 1796, Edward Jenner, a British physician, injected material from a victim of cowpox into the arm of his gardener’s 8-year-old son. It was known to Jenner that milkmaids often suffered from cowpox, a nonlethal disease, and were later seen to be resistant to smallpox. Vaccine was the word Jenner gave the material; vacca is the Latin word for cow.

Variolation was outlawed in England in 1840 to be replaced by vaccination. This was followed in 1853 by a mandate that all infants be vaccinated against smallpox in the first three months of life. The years that followed saw the development of vaccines against polio, measles and many other maladies. Today, the acronym DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) becomes known to every new mother as her baby is vaccinated.