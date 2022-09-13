Another Voice: Resist alternative programs meant to address teaching shortages

Teacher shortages matter.

Research shows that teachers are the most influential in-school variable on student achievement. Teacher quality can affect the life chances of young people.

Students who experience challenging curriculum, effective instruction and learning as relevant have greater opportunities for college and career success. Teachers who instill confidence, joy and belonging in their classrooms cultivate self-efficacy that serves learners well in any context.

We all can recall teachers who changed our lives, taught us skills, taught us about the world and taught us about ourselves.

Teacher shortages are complicated because schools serve multiple purposes in society. The two most prevalent are instructional and custodial. The instructional purpose is obvious. Schools are expected to engage students in activities that will enable them to develop knowledge and skills necessary to be live well and participate in our democracy.

The custodial purpose of schools is less acknowledged but very important, as was evident when schools closed during the pandemic. Families with school-aged children scrambled to balance child care with employment, even as educators struggled to offer remote instruction.

Lessons learned during the pandemic reinforced the custodial role of schools in maintaining economic continuity on large and small scales. They also illustrate the push to fill teacher vacancies through alternative pathways that purport to prepare teachers through expedited programs.

Alternative programs, such as Teach for America, Teachers for Tomorrow in Texas and Florida’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway, can get bodies in classrooms quickly to fulfill the custodial responsibility of schools, but they fall short in critical areas. Alternative programs are less selective and may not be accredited. They often allow candidates to serve as teachers of record before they are licensed.

Completers are less prepared to teach and much more likely to leave the profession than teachers prepared through university-based teacher education programs.

Moreover, teachers prepared through alternative pathways are more likely be placed in high-need schools which have more shortages. High need schools tend to have lower salaries and more difficult working conditions, both of which contribute to teacher shortages. Students in high-need schools, therefore, suffer multiple effects of teacher shortages, teacher turnover and substandard instruction.

Addressing teacher shortages requires attention to quality, diversity and retention. College and university programs can work with policymakers and districts to reduce barriers and prepare teachers through innovative approaches such as teacher residency, which places teacher candidates with mentor teachers for a yearlong co-teaching experience. P12 students benefit from co-teaching during the program, and candidates graduate learner-ready on day one. Residency programs improve teacher quality and retention, and increase the diversity of the teaching population.

Teacher shortages matter because all learners deserve excellent teachers. How we address the growing problem of scarcity will have immediate and long-term consequences for today’s youth.

Julie Gorlewski is senior associate dean for academic affairs and teacher education in the Graduate School of Education at the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York.