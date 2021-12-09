Another Voice: Reopening offices isn’t enough to fix Social Security Administration’s woes

The agency should prioritize areas with the largest low-income populations and the largest declines in applications and extend field offices hours into the evenings and on Saturdays. Walk-in services are crucial, especially for older beneficiaries who cannot access an appointment-only system.

Current application processes must be simplified. The application for SSI, for example, is 23 pages and is incomprehensible, even to social service professionals. Criteria for those with significant disabilities should be streamlined, and allowances made for those who are homeless and have behavioral health issues.

Lack of access to field offices resulted in many missed deadlines and hearing dismissals. The SSA needs to make allowances for these situations. It should also divert resources from low-priority functions to higher priority new applications.

Shortly after the Biden administration took office, the Social Security commissioner and deputy commissioner resigned. To make policy and personnel changes needed for the agency to do the right thing by the 500,000 Americans now missing out on essential benefits and health care – plus those newly in need – a new commissioner must be appointed and confirmed by the Senate.

Without significant changes, reopening field offices is not enough to help Americans in need of benefits or to the agency staff trying to meet those needs.

Jeffrey Freedman, managing attorney of Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.