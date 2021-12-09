Another Voice: Reopening offices isn’t enough to fix Social Security Administration’s woes

For the past 20 months, the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) 1,200 field offices have been closed, with staff members struggling to serve their public remotely.
Prior to the pandemic, field offices handled claims for more than 43 million Americans living on low incomes, who were homeless or had unstable housing, and who had significant mental or physical disabilities.
These individuals did not have internet access or reliable phone service. They relied heavily on face-to-face contact with SSA staff, either by appointment or by walking into field offices to file applications, appeals and rectify bureaucratic errors.
Since the pandemic began, 500,000 Americans who should have received disability benefits slipped through the social safety net because of field office closures. These individuals and their families are losing out on a minimal basic income that helps house, clothe and feed them, plus health care coverage to meet their critical medical needs.
The SSA is preparing for a partial reopening of field offices and on combining teleworking and in-office staffing beginning in January. As a claimants’ representative who works with Social Security Disability (SSD) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) applicants, I believe the SSA needs a comprehensive plan for those who were left behind during the pandemic.
The agency should prioritize areas with the largest low-income populations and the largest declines in applications and extend field offices hours into the evenings and on Saturdays. Walk-in services are crucial, especially for older beneficiaries who cannot access an appointment-only system.
Current application processes must be simplified. The application for SSI, for example, is 23 pages and is incomprehensible, even to social service professionals. Criteria for those with significant disabilities should be streamlined, and allowances made for those who are homeless and have behavioral health issues.
Lack of access to field offices resulted in many missed deadlines and hearing dismissals. The SSA needs to make allowances for these situations. It should also divert resources from low-priority functions to higher priority new applications.
Shortly after the Biden administration took office, the Social Security commissioner and deputy commissioner resigned. To make policy and personnel changes needed for the agency to do the right thing by the 500,000 Americans now missing out on essential benefits and health care – plus those newly in need – a new commissioner must be appointed and confirmed by the Senate.
Without significant changes, reopening field offices is not enough to help Americans in need of benefits or to the agency staff trying to meet those needs.
Jeffrey Freedman, managing attorney of Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.