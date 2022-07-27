Another Voice: Rent control is not the answer to Buffalo's housing shortage

In Buffalo, many disadvantaged tenants are having difficulty dealing with increased costs of living. According to Zillow.com, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Buffalo has increased roughly 26% since January of 2020.

Buffalo’s housing crunch isn’t an isolated event. According to the Washington Post, throughout the U.S., rent, on average, has increased 11.3% since last year. Rent anxiety and dissatisfaction with the underpinnings of the landlord-tenant relationship have engendered movements to reform the housing market. However, if Buffalo wants housing reforms to mitigate rising rents and protect tenants, the city must avoid rent control. It would be detrimental to both the quantity and quality of housing, augmenting rather than curing rent ills.

In Buffalo, rent control became a topic of serious discussion in the recent mayoral election. Mayoral candidate India Walton touted the idea of rent stabilization throughout her campaign, hoping to immediately begin a vacancy study to allow Buffalo to opt into rent control per a 2019 state law. She also wished to institute a Tenant’s Bill of Rights that would grant a “right to rent stabilization.” Though she was defeated by Mayor Byron Brown by a significant margin in 2021, the support for rent control remains.

To understand why rent control would be disastrous for Buffalo, we can look to St. Paul, Minn. St. Paul voted for some of the strictest rent control in the U.S. last November, capping rent increases at 3% per year with no exception for new construction projects. Since November 2021, permits for multifamily buildings declined over 80%. Though some of the changes in new construction were distorted by the pandemic and inflation, in neighboring Minneapolis, a city without stringent rent control, multifamily building permits have steadily increased.

Rent control ultimately fails because its proponents fail to understand how forces in our current housing markets interact. In a capitalist system, profits motivate builders and investment firms to risk capital to create more housing; lower profits offer less incentive to build new properties. When St. Paul instituted rent control, investors were reluctant to allocate capital toward new rental units for prospective low-income tenants. This trend decreases the supply and quality of housing, as well as gradually erodes affordable housing, as builders focus more on upscale projects.

In short, if Buffalo wants to expand its supply of low-cost housing, rent control is not the answer. Other market and landlord-tenant reforms can help keep Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors.

Evan Doerr is interested in heterodox economics and critical philosophy and is a fellow at the Institute for Youth in Policy.