Another Voice: Remembering the struggles and honoring the dignity of workers

Reflecting on Labor Day, we often forget how much workers have sacrificed to realize labor’s gains. Previous generations suffered and died to get the basic working conditions that we all take for granted.

Organized labor spearheaded the charge for better wages, reasonable hours and safer working conditions. The labor movement led efforts to stop child labor, obtain health benefits and provide aid to workers who were injured or retired.

Courageous workers suffered greatly. During the Great Railroad Strike of 1877, the toll was 136 dead, eight here in Buffalo. One worker died in the Buffalo Grain Scoopers Strike of 1899, which effectively broke the “company store” stranglehold that “Fingey” Conners and the saloon keepers had on the Irish immigrants in the Old 1st Ward. While protesting a 37% cut in wages, Casimir Mazurek and Maciecz Buczkowski were murdered at Gate #4 by company guards during the Lackawanna Steel Strike of 1919. Guards fired wildly into the picket line, wounding several, including a 4-year-old. A funeral procession of seven thousand workers escorted Mazurek from St Barbara’s Church up Ridge Rd. to Holy Cross Cemetery.

At the old Ford Assembly plant on Buffalo’s outer harbor, company thugs beat a union supporter senseless after he punched in for work. The company then fired the supporter for “fighting on the job.” The same thugs, driving a Model A, chased after labor advocate, Monsignor John Boland. Fortunately, the automobile could not climb the grassy bank up to Furhmann Blvd. and the priest escaped.

We should all be proud of and honor these martyred men of labor. They and others like them gave us the eight-hour day, child labor laws, lunch breaks and health insurance. Organized labor struggled to bring us Social Security, unemployment insurance, health and safety regulations and fire safety laws. They gave us the 40 hour week and weekends, too.

These benefits were not the benevolent gifts of enlightened employers, but were fought for and negotiated by our predecessors.

Unions strive every day to lift all people from low wages and long hours that demoralize the working class. We fight to ensure workers receive the full compensation owed for the labor performed. We band together for mutual aid in sickness or injury. We strive to protect one another’s rights and defend against injustices. Workers will choose to join or refrain from joining our unions, but our true measure is helping all workers realize their rights to dignity, fair wages, and a safe work environment.

As for the Labor Day Holiday? Organized labor brought you that as well!

Christopher Stone is President and Business Agent for Local 276 of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.