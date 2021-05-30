Another Voice: Remembering heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Following an unprecedented year of anguish and uncertainty, many people are now looking for a return to some sense of normalcy.
This desired way of routine day-to-day life includes observing the traditional Memorial Day parades and attending family gatherings that usually occur on the last Monday of May.
Unfortunately, the Covid-19 global pandemic has and continues to put some restrictions on those types of gatherings and has forced some to be postponed this year.
Even so, the reason for Memorial Day still holds true and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country should be remembered. Please check with your local veterans post and your local municipality for information on services that may be scheduled to take place in your community this year.
The idea of honoring our brave comrades dates back to our nation’s bloodiest conflict, the Civil War.
Following the conclusion of that four-year battle, people from both sides placed flowers on the graves of those who had fallen so they would not be forgotten.
What started as a simple gesture expanded to more organized events as villages, towns and cities became involved in ways to remember those who had lost their lives in the many battles that came later on in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the military activities in Iraq and in Afghanistan.
As a refresher, the idea of honoring our fallen comrades began after the Civil War. It was on May 5, 1968, that Congress passed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act,” which helped to establish Memorial Day being recognized on the last Monday each year in May, creating a three-day holiday weekend.
This change went into effect in 1971 and the same law established Memorial Day as a federal holiday, which is still recognized today.
As we take the time this weekend to remember those who fell defending our country, our freedom and our ideals, we also should take a moment to remember the more than 500,000 people who lost their lives to a new enemy. The virus that has indiscriminately killed people of all ages, sex and color is an enemy that has been impossible to see and has proved to be very difficult to overcome.
The courage of our citizens as we continue that battle should be publicly recognized as we move forward into what we all hope are brighter and safer days.
Please remember that freedom is not free. It comes at a high cost so each and every American citizen owes a great debt to the numerous men and women who courageously gave their lives to protect our way of life.
David J. Shenk is the director of the Erie County Veterans Service Agency.