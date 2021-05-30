Another Voice: Remembering heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Following an unprecedented year of anguish and uncertainty, many people are now looking for a return to some sense of normalcy.

This desired way of routine day-to-day life includes observing the traditional Memorial Day parades and attending family gatherings that usually occur on the last Monday of May.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 global pandemic has and continues to put some restrictions on those types of gatherings and has forced some to be postponed this year.

Even so, the reason for Memorial Day still holds true and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country should be remembered. Please check with your local veterans post and your local municipality for information on services that may be scheduled to take place in your community this year.

The idea of honoring our brave comrades dates back to our nation’s bloodiest conflict, the Civil War.

Following the conclusion of that four-year battle, people from both sides placed flowers on the graves of those who had fallen so they would not be forgotten.