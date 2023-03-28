March 29, 1973: I remember being glued to my TV set and watching the evening news showing the final departure of U.S. troops from Vietnam.

This event was preceded by then-president Richard Nixon agreeing to a conclusion to one of the most turbulent periods of American history. Included was the orderly release of American POWs from North Vietnam. Ultimately, only the U.S. embassy and support staff remained until the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.

It has been documented that Master Sgt. Max Bielke was the last soldier to leave Vietnam that decisive day. He eventually became Deputy Chief of Military Retirement Services. In a cruel twist of fate, while attending a meeting at the Department of Defense on Sept. 11, 2001, Max Bielke was killed when terrorists hijacked American Flight 77 and crashed it into the Pentagon.

My one year tour of duty in Vietnam with the Army's 101st Airborne Division had been completed in April 1969 and I was grateful to have returned in one piece. I will always remember exiting the plane on American soil only to be greeted by war protestors. Instead of a grateful reception, we in uniform were scorned and chastised for answering our country’s call to serve.

Some of us had voluntarily enlisted and others like myself were drafted. We came from all ethnicities and backgrounds. Most of us were no more than 20 or 21. The recorded accounts will show that 2,709,918 served in Vietnam, of which 58,318 made the ultimate sacrifice and have their names carved in stone on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Western New York was not spared. There are 543 names from this area included on the wall. Over 150,000 of those who survived were either wounded or suffered disabling injuries. The VA hospitals across this land are treating veterans for PTSD, exposure to the deadly herbicide Agent Orange and mental scars. Yes, it was a lengthy and costly war that began with the use of in-country advisers and escalated to full-scale hostilities. To those who were against the war but still supported the warriors, I thank you.

In 2017, former President Donald Trump officially signed a declaration recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. That leads us to the current year, the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. There is a lesson to be learned from our entanglement in Vietnam. As the war between Ukraine and Russia progresses into a second year, I hope our leaders resist to the maximum extent possible the deployment of American troops. Diplomacy should always be exhausted as our primary option. No one hates a war more than a soldier.

Finally, to my fellow Vietnam veterans I would like to say "Welcome Home.”

Joe Pasek is a member of the Board of Directors, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 77.