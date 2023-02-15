February is the birth month of one of Western New York’s best-known heroes. Venerable Nelson Baker would have celebrated his 181st birthday on Feb. 16, 2023.

For many, his name is well-known. Why? As a leader, teacher, and visionary, he was – and continues to be – a role model for Catholics and non-Catholics alike. To some, he was a builder of institutions, an advocate for the poor, and a “Father to the Fatherless.” To others, he was a spiritual leader of incredible faith with an unshakable devotion to the Blessed Mother.

But so much time has elapsed since his passing in 1936. How is it that Father Baker is still remembered so fondly after so many years? What could this humble priest have possibly accomplished so long ago that his impact is still felt today? The truth is that many aspects of the “City of Charity” he built more than 100 years ago still exist.

• The critical social services provided by institutions such as the OLV Infant Home, St. Joseph’s Orphanage, and St. John’s Protectory evolved into OLV Human Services (OLVHS), one of the region’s largest non-profit organizations. Each year, OLVHS assists 12,000 children, teens, adults, and families through a range of social, health, and human services.

• In many circles, Father Baker is known as a pioneer in the practice of direct-mail fundraising. Seeking financial support for his ministries, the shrewd business-owner-turned-priest would write letters to Catholic women throughout the U.S. asking for a donation of 25 cents a year for those in his care. That work continues to this day through OLV Charities (OLVC). The team at OLVC carries on in Father Baker’s footsteps by spreading the word through a variety of print and electronic communication vehicles.

• Perhaps Father Baker’s most well-known undertaking is OLV National Shrine & Basilica. Completed in 1925 and consecrated in 1926, the Shrine welcomes tens of thousands of visitors to WNY from around the world to discover its beauty.

• Father Baker also receives attention these days as he continues the long road to sainthood. Recognizing his holiness and faithful service to the poor, the Vatican granted him the title of Servant of God in 1987 and Venerable in 2011. Being named Venerable is the second unique designation (of four) associated with the canonization process.

For the month of February, please consider including Father Baker in your daily prayers. Say his prayer for canonization and share in the hope that he is canonized one day. Or, if you have a need, pray for Father Baker’s intercession. In doing so, you can help advance the canonization of a man who helped – and continues to help – so many.

Rev Msgr. David LiPuma is Pastor and Rector, OLV National Shrine & Basilica.