Another Voice: Relief plan will strengthen health coverage in New York

We are relieved to see that last month’s passage of the American Rescue Plan Covid relief package has brought the Affordable Care Act to full strength after years of attacks and weakening. The ARP is a huge step forward in helping more people obtain quality, affordable health care.

New York State Wide Senior Action Council and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York collaborate frequently with the goal of helping more New Yorkers gain access to the health care they need and deserve. That’s why we were so pleased to see the ARP’s potential for far-reaching impact on health coverage.

How does the ARP help?

The ARP makes ACA marketplace coverage more affordable by eliminating the cap on eligibility for premium subsidies and by increasing the size of the subsidies. This will go far to address the “subsidy cliff” of unaffordable premiums that has prevented so many people from obtaining coverage previously.