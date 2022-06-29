Another Voice: Regulate the gun industry by using alcohol's three-tier system

Imagine an out-of-state manufacturer dumping its dangerous product onto the streets of Buffalo. Today it’s easy to think of that product as guns, but over 100 years ago it was alcohol, with breweries having “tied-houses,” saloons that escaped any attempts to rein them in.

Learning the hard way, Americans repealed prohibition with the 21st Amendment, which gave the states the authority to regulate alcohol distribution. This created the three-tier system, in which all alcohol is licensed by the state at each level – manufacturing, state-based wholesalers and retailers.

The same system would be ideal for improving enforcement of laws pertaining to guns and help stabilize the gun industry.

The three-tier system has two key benefits. First, it eliminates tied-houses by demanding that inventory be distributed without any benefit or incentives for sale. It’s a cash-only transaction and manufacturers and their state distributers must treat every dealer the same. This way, small gun dealers would get the same deal as the big box stores and incentives to build unnecessary inventory are eliminated.

The second benefit is the at-rest provision. This requires manufacturers to ship to a state-based wholesaler who both inventories and taxes the product for the state and helps enforce laws by cutting off distribution to any non-compliant dealer. It’s easier for states to cut off inventory to nefarious distributors.

Like the alcohol industry, there are provisions for public events, like gun shows, and for those who make their guns at home, much like there are for people who home-brew.

One limitation is that the state must treat every in-state manufacturer the same as any out-of-state manufacturers. The 21st Amendment aside, the U.S. Supreme Court rules states must still abide by the commerce clause and not show favoritism to local industry.

Another limitation is that the three-tier regulatory system does not address consumer sales, the topic of all the gun control efforts today. For better or worse, there is no shortage of alcohol choices today.

But with a tested and regulated distribution structure, dram shop laws that discourage overserving patrons and prohibitions about serving to underage buyers have force because the industry knows the state can take their license for noncompliance. And the state has that authority because of the three-tier system. Likewise, the State of New York would also have prosecutorial authority for any guns brought into the state and sold in violation of the three-tier system.

The first clause of the Second Amendment states the importance of “a well-regulated militia.” We should use an existing federally sanctioned, state-based regulation system to give operation and meaning to that clause. Then our enforcement of the “right of the people to keep and bear arms” will be more effective.

Clifford Ong is former chairman of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.