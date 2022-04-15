Another Voice: Registering to vote is a means to empowerment

Honest and loyal representation in our community is going to cost money, to sustain, maintain and grow our communities. One of the major problems we have in our communities is that we don’t invest in our candidates, and we don’t vote.

Do you know what happens when we don’t vote or support decent candidates running for office? The interest groups, and people outside our communities, take the advantage and opportunity to invest, donate, contribute and support them. By the time our candidates get elected to office, they no longer belong to our community. The interlopers that invested in them get the goodies and the right to control them.

The next time your local candidate comes to you for help, do the right thing for your neighborhood, and for yourself and your family: Register to vote. This is a must in our democracy. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.

Research your candidate, find out about what your candidate stands for and look at his or her experience with the community. Contribute if you like what you find out.

Get the word out to your friends and family to support your candidate and encourage them to donate what they can to help him or her get elected. If you have the time, get involved directly by working with the committee working to get him or her elected. There is so much you can do for the candidate, just by volunteering one to three or four hours per day or for the whole week. The little time you give your candidate can turn out to be beneficial to you and to your community.

If we do all these things, the candidate becomes a product of the community, becomes your candidate, and not of the political machine, not of the outside interest groups.

American politics is very serious; the sooner we realize it, the sooner we can grow and advance the future of our city – socially, educationally and economically. Look at the political principles at play in Buffalo: You have to pay to play, and it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.

Register, educate yourself and learn about who’s who in your neighborhood. Remember, when you say that you’re not interested in politics, that is a political statement. Help, and join those that are working to bring respect and quality representation to your community.

Do your homework and find out what groups in your community are truly looking out for your interest, not for themselves. Too many people in our communities complain and cry about government service but are not registered voters.

We need to grow and develop, we need to be creative, imaginative and work to make our young people proud of this city – the “city of good neighbors.”

We are entitled to a voice, but that voice must be carved out by Buffalo communities, not interlopers.

Help our communities, help yourself – become a registered voter.

Alberto O. Cappas is co-publisher of Buffalo Latino Village.