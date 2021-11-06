Another Voice: Region is primed to show off a new Buffalo to returning Canadian visitors

The prolonged border closure has been tough on all of us in Western New York and Southern Ontario, with families separated from their loved ones, cross-border commerce disrupted and a binational way of life we all took for granted brought to a sudden and jarring halt. Americans missed our cottages and weekend getaways to Toronto. Canadians went without flights out of Buffalo Niagara’s airport and shopping at the Walden Galleria. In Buffalo and Erie County, the disappearance of Ontario license plates from our streets meant a devastating loss of revenue. The hotels, restaurants, locally-owned shops and not-for-profit attractions that are the backbone of our hospitality industry were hit particularly hard.

The reopening of the border to land travel from Canada presents the tourism sector with the chance to once again show our appreciation for our Canadian visitors and bring them up to date on the exciting changes that have taken place – a chance to reveal the new Buffalo and begin a fresh relationship with a market that’s home to millions of people.