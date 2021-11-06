Another Voice: Region is primed to show off a new Buffalo to returning Canadian visitors

The prolonged border closure has been tough on all of us in Western New York and Southern Ontario, with families separated from their loved ones, cross-border commerce disrupted and a binational way of life we all took for granted brought to a sudden and jarring halt. Americans missed our cottages and weekend getaways to Toronto. Canadians went without flights out of Buffalo Niagara’s airport and shopping at the Walden Galleria. In Buffalo and Erie County, the disappearance of Ontario license plates from our streets meant a devastating loss of revenue. The hotels, restaurants, locally-owned shops and not-for-profit attractions that are the backbone of our hospitality industry were hit particularly hard.
The reopening of the border to land travel from Canada presents the tourism sector with the chance to once again show our appreciation for our Canadian visitors and bring them up to date on the exciting changes that have taken place – a chance to reveal the new Buffalo and begin a fresh relationship with a market that’s home to millions of people.
If you haven’t seen Buffalo lately, you haven’t seen Buffalo. That’s the message Visit Buffalo Niagara will be sharing north of the border – inviting Canadian travelers to experience what we’re calling “the other New York city.” Research we’ve commissioned shows that many Southern Ontarians have dated perceptions or know very little about what Buffalo has become. This is an opportunity to craft a new story that makes a lasting impression and eradicates the tired stereotype of a city in decline. According to a recent report, younger consumers don’t share the preconceptions of their parents and many of the experiences they’re looking for can be found in Buffalo.
If you haven’t been to Buffalo lately – or have never been here – you haven’t seen the nearly 50 breweries, distilleries and cideries in our exploding craft spirits sector. You’ve missed out on the tremendous growth of our food truck scene, the revitalization of our waterfront (is that a Tiki Boat?), the birth of new festivals like Borderland and Porchfest, the dramatic expansion of outdoor recreation options (kite surfing, anyone?) and, despite the pandemic, the exciting evolution of Buffalo’s culinary scene. Yes, restaurants continue to open and new immigrants and young chefs are bringing creative dishes to Buffalo’s menus.
Prior to the pandemic, Canadians made hundreds of thousands of cross-border trips – both day trips and overnight stays – amounting to nearly $1 billion of annual expenditures and related taxes. That’s a big deal. And something we should never take for granted. So, please join me, and thousands of Erie County hospitality employees, in saying, “Welcome (back)/Bienvenue” to our Canadian friends.
Patrick Kaler is the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.