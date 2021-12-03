Another Voice: Regime change in China does not lead to democratization

We know that the CCP is prepared to use lethal force to maintain its monopoly on political power. This raises a second question: Do protests threaten political stability? We gather that successful protesters have framed their protests as a form of “rightful resistance.” This means that the protester is not seeking new rights but instead seeking to get the state to uphold promises it has already made at the local level.

Although the CCP may occasionally respond affirmatively to protests, it has absolutely no desire to be accountable to protesters. In fact, Xi Jinping has made it abundantly clear that he has no qualms about criminalizing protests and claims against the state that occur outside official state-sanctioned institutions.

The final significant question is this: Will China become more democratic over time? We learn that the compatibility of capitalism with democracy, modernization theory that tells us that prosperous nations tend to be democratic, and the conformity factor stemming from the fact that most of the world’s major powers are democracies, together suggest that China will democratize over time.