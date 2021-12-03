Another Voice: Regime change in China does not lead to democratization

The recent rise of China has been remarkable. Therefore, this nation now plays a salient role on the world stage. These two points have generated great interest in the United States in understanding how the Chinese Communist Party has engineered China’s remarkable ascent.
This interest has led to a slew of new books by scholars such as Bruce Dickson, Joseph Fewsmith, Roger Garside, Tony Saich and David Shambaugh. It is instructive to contemplate their findings about three key questions.
First, what keeps the CCP in power? We learn that despite the tremendous loss of human life occurring during Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), the CCP was able to maintain control over citizens by creating in them a culture of dependence, by monitoring their behavior, and by sanctioning them.
Although these features were diluted during the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, who followed Mao, they never vanished. Deng wanted to put in place a model of economic liberalization without political liberalization. In other words, the CCP might reduce its control over the economy, but it would not compromise its monopoly on political organization. Xi Jinping, the current Chinese leader, has starkly emphasized this line of thinking. Specifically, Xi has signaled his desire to remain as China’s leader indefinitely.
We know that the CCP is prepared to use lethal force to maintain its monopoly on political power. This raises a second question: Do protests threaten political stability? We gather that successful protesters have framed their protests as a form of “rightful resistance.” This means that the protester is not seeking new rights but instead seeking to get the state to uphold promises it has already made at the local level.
Although the CCP may occasionally respond affirmatively to protests, it has absolutely no desire to be accountable to protesters. In fact, Xi Jinping has made it abundantly clear that he has no qualms about criminalizing protests and claims against the state that occur outside official state-sanctioned institutions.
The final significant question is this: Will China become more democratic over time? We learn that the compatibility of capitalism with democracy, modernization theory that tells us that prosperous nations tend to be democratic, and the conformity factor stemming from the fact that most of the world’s major powers are democracies, together suggest that China will democratize over time.
However, the durability of one-party regimes, the adaptability of the CCP, the legitimacy the CCP derives from its noteworthy performance in raising the nation’s economic and international standing, a lack of enthusiasm for democracy among the Chinese public, and the CCP’s profound opposition to a Western-style democracy, together mean that it is unlikely that China will democratize anytime soon.
What Americans need to understand is that regime change, even if it is to occur, does not guarantee democratization. In fact, the available evidence tells us that regime change in authoritarian nations typically leads to a new authoritarian regime.
Amitrajeet A. Batabyal is the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at Rochester Institute of Technology.