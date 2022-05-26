Another Voice: Refugees are also the targets of hate speech

I had just come out of church, celebrating my son’s Holy First Communion last Saturday, when I learned of the mass shooting at Tops in the Masten District of Buffalo. Leading an organization that welcomes refugees to WNY, I thought in my grief about how we see the best of ourselves and our many community supporters every day in our work – helping people from all over the world rebuild their lives after unfathomable persecution and loss, offering them a soft landing with a beautifully furnished apartment, legal advice, English classes, a job, a bike, a smile.

I also thought about how I could be in church, reading a Gospel by John: “As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.” Just an hour before, less than 10 minutes from our agency, an act of white supremacist hate that shocked the nation took place.

How did we get here?

We can start by having an honest, open conversation about the “great replacement” theory” embraced by the shooter, his “hero” in New Zealand who massacred 51 Muslims in 2019 and the murderer of a dozen Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

The “great replacement” theory, popularized by the white nationalist French author Renaud Camus, argues that there is a grand scheme among liberal elites to replace white people in the West with Black and brown refugees and immigrants, particularly Muslims. This odious conspiracy theory was quickly echoed in the U.S. by white nationalist websites, radio personalities and vloggers.

More ominously, certain influential segments of the media and prominent government officials have spread its poison to the point where, according to the Associated Press, one out of three Americans now believe that Democrats are enabling mass immigration of non-white people, including refugees, for electoral gain.

In ways subtle and coarse, "great replacement” theory" is now normalized in our political and civil discourse, being beamed into tens of millions of homes across the U.S. It permeates social media and is retweeted by former and current officials all the way up to the halls of Congress and the former occupants of our Executive Branch.

Buffalo is not immune from the consequences of such hate speech against Black and brown immigrants. Refugees in the City of Good Neighbors have experienced them firsthand, including H. from Somalia, who had her hijab torn off in Elmwood Village, and M. from South Sudan, who had a knife pulled on him by a white assailant in a bank on the West Side.

The brazen act of stochastic terrorism aimed at our African American community on May 14 epitomizes how the "great replacement” theory is inextricably tied to larger systemic and social issues of white supremacy in America. All supporters of refugee settlement need to acknowledge that anti-immigrant, anti-asylum and anti-refugee policies and rhetoric cannot be separated from acts of racist violence targeting BIPOC communities everywhere.

To believe that you can support refugees yet remain silent in the face of anti-Black and anti-brown racism is morally and politically untenable. We need to speak this fundamental truth loudly and often. It is the least we owe the loved ones of the victims gunned down on a beautiful spring day in Buffalo, going about their business buying food for their families, never to return home again.

Karen M. Andlona Scott is CEO of Journey’s End Refugee Services, Inc.