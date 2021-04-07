Another Voice: Reed took the easy way out in his apology statement

Allow me an alternative perspective on the press statement Rep. Tom Reed issued regarding sexual misconduct claims than the one a public relations consultant made in a recent Buffalo News article. “Forthright and honest” may not be all that can be said about it.

Let’s take note that it is a press statement. It was not delivered personally by Reed at a news conference at which probing questions could be asked. Under those circumstances it is less authentic, since it could be the product of a good public relations firm to which Reed’s abundant campaign money has plenty of access.

Replete with 12-step language and an admission about which he had no choice given the real-time corroboration of the sexual misconduct, it has that “too perfect” feeling and not one wherein he sat down alone at his kitchen table to author it. It also fits well into the narrative of what could be the foundation of a resurrection story once Reed gets back on his feet.

Harsh? It is possible to have compassion for Reed and to be skeptical.

In my campaigns against him I have called him out as a hypocrite. In 2018, after I won the primary, his first attack was to say that I was a drug addict and wanted injection sites and “free heroin” for the district.