Another Voice: Redrawing Buffalo Common Council boundaries requires public participation

In 1969, former HUD official Sherry Arnstein wrote that citizen participation in public affairs is like eating spinach: it’s not the most exciting or sought-after dish, but biting into it gives us nourishing energy we can use to pursue our goals. She elaborated that authentic participation “enables have-not citizens, presently excluded from political and economic processes, to be deliberately included in the future.”

Yet Arnstein went on to say that, in practice, most public participation is tokenistic. Residents get appointed to commissions that lack real authority. They air grievances at hearings while plans go unchanged. And, often, public meetings are held at inconvenient times or locations, excluding all but the best-resourced residents.

The Buffalo Common Council is putting on a masterclass in such tokenistic public participation with its handling of the city’s redistricting process. “Redistricting” means redrawing Council boundaries every ten years to make districts more reflective of Buffalo’s changing population. Per the City Charter and applicable federal and state rules, this process aims to rebalance legislative scales – giving all districts roughly the same number of people – and make districts more spatially and socially coherent, by drawing regularly-shaped boundaries that avoid splitting neighborhoods.

Councilmembers have ultimate say over how districts get redrawn. True, they appoint a Citizens’ Commission to draft an initial proposal. But, echoing Arnstein, that proposal is nonbinding and can be modified by the Council at will. Perhaps that’s why, when the Commission unveiled its plan to a one-person audience at a poorly advertised “public” hearing, the plan looked just like the status quo, simply contorting edges of existing districts to achieve population equality without regard for compactness or neighborhood geographies.

Now it seems the Council is hurrying to scoop heaps of that status quo plan onto the plates of the people, leaving us no room for spinach. At their June 14 meeting, the Council announced a public hearing on the proposed boundaries for June 28, giving residents only two weeks to research the issue and decide whether (or how) to participate. Notably, the Charter gives the Council until the end of July to finalize its plan.

If Councilmembers truly value the power of participation and wish for have-not residents to be “deliberately included in the future” of Buffalo, then redistricting can’t be rushed. Once district lines are adopted, they lock into place for ten years. We must take time to craft boundaries that go beyond mere population equality and meet growing public demands for social and racial equity.

Although it’s not perfect, Our City Action recently shared an alternative plan that tries to do just that. We encourage Buffalo residents to contact ourcityaction@gmail.com for more information, and to learn how they can participate in this important process even if they cannot attend the June 28 hearing in Council Chambers.

Kathryn Franco ran for election to the Buffalo Common Council to represent the University District in 2019. She is currently the Coalition Chair of the Western New York Law Center’s Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition.