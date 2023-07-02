New York State is failing an entire industry. Bottle redemption centers are the foundation for New York’s recycling system. Without us, the entire system fails. Yet, state legislators have chosen not to act to save this industry from collapse.

Unlike most privately owned businesses, redemption centers have no control over their pay. Most industries are able to adjust their pricing to accommodate rising costs. Redemption centers cannot. The state has total control over our pay. And let me be clear, the state does not pay us. Beverage distributors do. The state just sets the rate. That rate has not been adjusted in 15 years!

Our expenses have doubled since 2008. In addition to higher energy bills, trash and insurance, minimum wage has gone up 11 times over the last 15 years. Redemption centers are closing at a rapid rate across the state, putting thousands of New Yorkers out of work.

Because of the failure of the State Legislature, we are in crisis. We cannot wait until next year for help. The state has pushed this issue off for far too long and we’ve now reached the breaking point. If Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn’t intervene with emergency action now, there will be nothing left to fight for by the next session.

Gov. Janet Mills of Maine accomplished this in May. Maine was losing redemption centers all over the state due to this exact issue. But in Maine’s case, they had been given a raise in 2020, and were being paid a 4.5¢ handling fee. Mills still saw this as a crisis that warranted emergency intervention. New York redemption centers have been stuck at a 3.5¢ handling fee since 2008.

It has not gone unnoticed that the state benefits from our closures. When people choose to throw away their containers rather than return them, the state makes money from that. Since the amended 2008 bottle bill, the state has been claiming 80% of the unredeemed container fund. They have made over $122.2 million from it. None of which has gone to help our dying businesses. If we continue to close, and consumers give up on recycling out of frustration or lack of access, that unredeemed fund will grow. And so will the state’s budget.

If New York is truly supportive of small business, job creation and the environment, Hochul will take action now. No action proves to us where the state truly stands on these issues.