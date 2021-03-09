Another Voice: Recycling bill would help environment, taxpayers

In 2017, recycling markets in China and elsewhere began closing their doors to the U.S. Not only did this force us to deal with our own recyclable materials, but it also exposed fundamental flaws in how we manage solid waste. As a result, the U.S. is suffering from an ongoing recycling crisis, causing local governments, taxpayers and our environment to pay a heavy toll.

Municipal recycling programs have seen costs skyrocket and are struggling to survive. Communities that were selling recyclable materials at a profit are now paying hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars annually to process these materials. In 2021, the cost to New York’s municipalities is expected to reach $80 million, and $5.7 million in Erie County alone. This financial burden ultimately falls on taxpayers.

High recycling costs result in fewer materials recycled. Consequently, recyclables end up in landfills, incinerators and as litter in our communities. In Erie County, it is estimated that 40,000 tons of recyclable materials are trashed annually. Plastic litter continues to plague our local waterways – research indicates Lake Erie contains 381 metric tons of plastic.