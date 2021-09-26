Another Voice: Reconciliation bill contains crucial help for climate

Renewable electricity can also operate heat pumps to heat and cool our buildings. Modern heat pumps can heat homes even in places with subzero winter temperatures. We will also create good jobs by retrofitting and weatherizing our homes and buildings to reduce energy waste.

The creation of a Civilian Climate Corps will put tens of thousands of our youth to work planting trees and restoring ecosystems throughout the country. These young people are deeply concerned about the future of our climate and the Earth.

In addition to all of the above investments in physical infrastructure, elder care, child care and caring for the disabled are jobs that are desperately needed in America, yet workers in these fields often do not earn enough money to support their own families. Investment in this type of “human infrastructure” is long overdue – these jobs need to pay a living wage and include benefits such as health insurance, especially now, during a worldwide pandemic.

As majority leader, Schumer has played a critical role in shepherding this bill to where it is now, but we need him to seal the deal and ensure we make a bold investment in our climate and American communities, while rejecting attempts to subsidize false solutions such as fracked gas.

Our moment is now – it is time for the Senate to pass this critical piece of legislation.

Janet Lenichek is a member of the executive committee of the Sierra Club Niagara Group.