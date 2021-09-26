Another Voice: Reconciliation bill contains crucial help for climate

Over the last two months we have faced a series of sobering news updates. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued one of its starkest reports, saying Earth’s climate will surpass a hazardous level of warming that world leaders had sought to prevent.
This year we are seeing the dangerous impacts with record heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, huge fires in drought-stricken states, the monstrous strength of Hurricane Ida and record rainfall with disastrous flooding across the South and Northeast in Ida’s wake.
We find ourselves now at a critical crossroads. For decades the fossil fuel industry has stalled any meaningful action on the federal level to combat climate change or address environmental injustice, but there is still hope. President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins are working to pass a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that will be a major investment in America’s physical and human infrastructure.
This bill will help us create good jobs and climate solutions by investing in electricity produced from renewable solar and wind sources that can power our homes, businesses and transportation systems. Electric cars, buses and rail services will eliminate 33% of our nation's carbon emissions. Rebates for electric vehicles and the rapid construction of thousands of vehicle charging stations will help make this goal a reality.
Renewable electricity can also operate heat pumps to heat and cool our buildings. Modern heat pumps can heat homes even in places with subzero winter temperatures. We will also create good jobs by retrofitting and weatherizing our homes and buildings to reduce energy waste.
The creation of a Civilian Climate Corps will put tens of thousands of our youth to work planting trees and restoring ecosystems throughout the country. These young people are deeply concerned about the future of our climate and the Earth.
In addition to all of the above investments in physical infrastructure, elder care, child care and caring for the disabled are jobs that are desperately needed in America, yet workers in these fields often do not earn enough money to support their own families. Investment in this type of “human infrastructure” is long overdue – these jobs need to pay a living wage and include benefits such as health insurance, especially now, during a worldwide pandemic.
As majority leader, Schumer has played a critical role in shepherding this bill to where it is now, but we need him to seal the deal and ensure we make a bold investment in our climate and American communities, while rejecting attempts to subsidize false solutions such as fracked gas.
Our moment is now – it is time for the Senate to pass this critical piece of legislation.
Janet Lenichek is a member of the executive committee of the Sierra Club Niagara Group.