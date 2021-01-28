Another Voice: Rebuilding Main Street means re-evaluating subsidies

New York lawmakers have returned to Albany to confront a once-in a-generation pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the state’s budget. This fiscal quagmire demands bold thinking from lawmakers. In order to build back stronger, New York must consider putting all potential revenue generators on the table – even rescinding sweetheart economic development deals that have fallen short in providing jobs.
As New York rebuilds, it needs proven revenue generators that create high-paying jobs. However, lawmakers must look towards generators that will not worsen the challenges facing small businesses, many of which teeter on the brink of closing. These businesses are the backbone of the state’s economy.
New York should start on the path to a stronger 2021 by taking a closer look at the lucrative economic development incentives it has awarded to large companies, particularly those that have seen their coffers swell as a result of the pandemic.
Amazon, which has seen its business go gangbusters since the start of the pandemic, is a case in point. In recent years, New York has offered Amazon nine subsidies, totaling at least $154 million. These incentives – built on false promises of job creation and sustained economic growth – have become a massive drain on the budget.
Yet time and time again, Amazon has failed to live up to its lofty job creation goals, proving that it is not committed to generating long-term growth for the communities it calls “home.” The company’s recent decision to cut ties with delivery partners and lay off almost 300 drivers at New York and Connecticut warehouses is just one of the most recent examples of Amazon’s long-standing inability to create employment opportunities for all workers. Experts have even found that Amazon fulfillment centers consistently fail to create net job growth, instead resulting in job losses in other industries.
Meanwhile, Amazon has no need for the tax breaks and rewards it has been continually offered. While restaurants and mom-and-pop shops shuttered nationwide due to the pandemic, Amazon saw its profits grow to record new heights this past year. Despite CEO Jeff Bezos warning investors of a possible loss due to Covid-19 expenses, the company managed to double its net profit year over year to $5.2 billion.
Subsidizing companies that are solely focused on their own bottom lines – and not the financial security of New York families – is a surefire way to increase the budget shortfall.
Instead, New York should revisit its economic development deals with large corporations, while avoiding any unnecessary cost to the state’s small businesses and taxpayers. This year, the stakes are just too high for lawmakers to suggest otherwise.
Robert B. Engel is the chief spokesperson for the Free & Fair Markets Initiative.