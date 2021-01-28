Another Voice: Rebuilding Main Street means re-evaluating subsidies

New York lawmakers have returned to Albany to confront a once-in a-generation pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the state’s budget. This fiscal quagmire demands bold thinking from lawmakers. In order to build back stronger, New York must consider putting all potential revenue generators on the table – even rescinding sweetheart economic development deals that have fallen short in providing jobs.

As New York rebuilds, it needs proven revenue generators that create high-paying jobs. However, lawmakers must look towards generators that will not worsen the challenges facing small businesses, many of which teeter on the brink of closing. These businesses are the backbone of the state’s economy.

New York should start on the path to a stronger 2021 by taking a closer look at the lucrative economic development incentives it has awarded to large companies, particularly those that have seen their coffers swell as a result of the pandemic.

Amazon, which has seen its business go gangbusters since the start of the pandemic, is a case in point. In recent years, New York has offered Amazon nine subsidies, totaling at least $154 million. These incentives – built on false promises of job creation and sustained economic growth – have become a massive drain on the budget.