Another Voice: Real Muslims work to give and promote life

“The evil acts conducted by extremists claiming to be Muslims have nothing to do with the real teachings of Islam. … The very meaning of ‘Islam’ is peace, security and giving a guarantee of protection against all forms of harm and evil.”

His Holiness derives this message of universal peace from the Holy Quran, which states, “Whosoever killed a person, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind; and whoso gave life to one, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind” (Chapter 5, Verse 33).

But talk is cheap. “What are you people doing to fix the problem?” you may ask.

Well, Ahmadi Muslims in America are shedding their blood – not to take life, but to save it.

In 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Ahmadi Muslims in America launched the “Muslims for Life” campaign. We partnered with national and regional blood centers to host several thousand interfaith drives across America. To date, our blood drives have yielded a collection of more than 70,000 pints of blood and have helped save as many as 200,000 lives.