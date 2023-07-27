Aging permits better appreciation of what a privilege it was to benefit from quality education. Although members of our family worked hard for our advantages, we were comparatively so much more fortunate than many. Our lives could have been so different if it were not for the opportunities we were offered.

It has been a pleasure to work as a volunteer with Read to Succeed Buffalo and its Experience Corps Tutoring program. The program has long been led by a dedicated and talented team. Experience Corps is an intergenerational, evidence-based tutoring and mentoring program of the AARP Foundation that harnesses the social capital of older volunteers by training us to work 1:1 with students in pre-K through third grade who are below grade level in reading. Warmly endorsed by Buffalo Public Schools and their teachers, this program has made me so much more aware of what differing paths so many others have followed – through the direct words and feelings of 6-year-olds and their unvarnished truths.

Through Read to Succeed Buffalo, as tutors, we have been taught measured guiderails for reading success. Three incredibly warm, bright, able 6-year-old first-graders –whom I met with for two or three sessions each week – impressed us with their commitment and hopes, and we are grateful for what they taught us about desire to learn, public school classrooms, caring teachers, absenteeism, pressures to succeed and so much more. We applaud the abilities and the efforts of these children and those who love them and remind ourselves that, but for an accident of circumstance, their reading challenges could have been ours.

And nothing is more liberating than the exciting doors that open when we can comfortably and confidently read like we speak.

Many of us stand on the shoulders of ancestors who ensured that we would have launching opportunities. Three of my grandparents never went to college. As volunteer tutor/mentors, our efforts are having a positive impact on the reading skills of the children with whom we work, and they in turn have immeasurably enriched our lives. These children deserve more tutors; we need more tutors. Please contact Read to Succeed Buffalo. You’ll be so glad you did.