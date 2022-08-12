Another Voice: Read to Succeed provides meaningful public service

Like most seniors, I’m paying more attention than ever to articles on the subject of aging gracefully. They all say pretty much the same thing about diet and exercise plus one additional component, which is described as “to continue to find things that are important to you.” If you are a retired person, you might be considering that question. What do you want to do in the years ahead that you can regard as important to you?

If you think you might enjoy working with children, there is a wonderful opportunity that you may not know about. You could become a literacy tutor for children in grades K through three in the Buffalo Public Schools. Statistics point to a grim future for children who have not gained basic literacy skills by the time they have completed third grade. This exciting program helps provide the literacy skills that are essential for a child to have a chance for a future as a productive member of society. What a thrill to know that you were part of that.

Don’t have experience as a teacher? Not a problem. The program provides expert training that gives you all the tools you’ll need to be successful. The most important requirement are love for children and willingness to serve as a literacy tutor for up to several hours a day, two days a week. I never had experience as a teacher and I’ve been a literacy tutor for the past six years.

This is a nationally acclaimed program developed by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). It’s named the AARP Foundation Experience Corps and it’s an intergenerational volunteer-based tutoring program that is proven to help children who aren’t reading at grade level become great readers by the end of third grade. Experience Corps is provided locally by Read to Succeed Buffalo (RTSB), a highly respected local agency that has served our community for years and brought this program to Buffalo six years ago with the help of our local foundations. For the upcoming school year, the Experience Corps is expanding the number of schools it serves and the number of tutors they will require.

If you would like to learn more about becoming an Experience Corps literacy tutor, you are invited to contact Anne Ryan, Executive Director of Read to Succeed Buffalo. You can email her for an appointment at RyanA@rtsb.org.

I found meaning in the words written by Jane E. Brody, a wellness columnist for the New York Times on the occasion of her 80th birthday. “If and when I finally retire, I’d like to work as a volunteer with young children. They lighten my step, warm my heart and enrich my soul. Their joie de vivre and innate curiosity foster hope that the world of the future will be a better one.”

Stuart Lerman has been a volunteer tutor for Read to Succeed since its inception in Buffalo six years ago.