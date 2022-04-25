Another Voice: Read to Succeed helps overcome pandemic learning losses

On March 9, The News ran an article by Dana Goldstein of the New York Times titled “It’s ‘alarming’: Children are severely behind in reading after Covid forces schools to close.”

In the article she states: “The literacy crisis didn’t start with the pandemic. In 2019, results on national and international exams showed stagnant or declining American performance in reading and widening gaps between high and low performers … The pandemic has compounded those issues.”

Yes, indeed it has.

Pre-pandemic reading scores in Buffalo were well below state averages and it can be assumed that the pandemic has exacerbated an already bad situation, particularly among our youngest learners. According to one Buffalo schools administrator, “It is going to take one year for every month we have lost to catch these kiddos up!”

According to a charter school administrator: “We are seeing the biggest slide – a huge hit – to our kindergarten through 2nd graders; kids in 4th and above seem ok compared to last year.”

While these data may be anecdotal, it is important now, more than ever, that our youngest, most at-risk students receive the best and most individualized instruction available. One of the best ways to do this is through 1-to-1 structured literacy instruction.

Read to Succeed Buffalo partners with AARP Foundation to implement its evidence-based Experience Corps Tutoring program. Experience Corps is an inter-generational, evidence-based tutoring/mentoring program that harnesses the social capital of older adults by training and deploying them to tutor K-third grade students who are below grade level in reading. Through practice, repetition and examples of fluent reading, volunteers team with their students to measurably increase their reading ability and comprehension.

Read to Succeed Buffalo uniquely supports its volunteer tutors with on-site coaching, training and observations to ensure session structure is implemented with fidelity, resulting in student improvement on school-based reading assessments and high levels of satisfaction among the older adult volunteers. Read to Succeed coaches also ensure that the Experience Corps program becomes an asset to classroom teachers and their students – not another burden.

In 2020-21, despite the pandemic and 100% virtual instruction, RTSB supported 54 volunteer tutors who provided 3,353.25 hours of tutoring to students through 2,200 virtual tutoring sessions – a 72% student attendance rate.

If you want to become part of the post-pandemic solution to the literacy crisis in Buffalo, please consider becoming an Experience Corps volunteer tutor with Read to Succeed Buffalo.

Anne Ryan is executive director of Read to Succeed Buffalo Inc.