In a March 27 editorial about learning loss, The News rightly called attention to the fact that New York’s fourth graders are still significantly behind in math and reading. This continues even after the pandemic has been downgraded to an endemic and billions of dollars are being made available by the state and federal government to close the achievement gap among our youngest and most at-risk students.

A recent report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli urges school districts to actually invest these billions of additional government dollars into proven programs that support student learning and social emotional development – particularly economically disadvantaged students – to close the achievement gap.

We know for a fact that the low-income achievement gap existed prior to the pandemic. We also know that the pandemic exacerbated the challenges poor children face – taking performance from bad to worse – and not just in Buffalo but in 32 other low-performing districts in Western New York where less than 25% of students were reading proficiently at the end of third grade in 2022.

We also know for a fact that children who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school, and if these same children are both economically disadvantaged and attend schools with a high percentage of other low-income students, they are 13 times less likely to graduate.

With fourth grade math and reading scores in New York State showing declines that were double the national average in 2022 we cannot afford to wait – and we don’t have to. Districts, where nearly 80% of students are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade, must do as the comptroller says and invest these funds immediately into proven, evidence-based programs, like Read to Succeed Buffalo’s Experience Corps.

Experience Corps is an intergenerational, evidence-based tutoring and mentoring program of the AARP Foundation that harnesses the human and social capital of older adults (retirees age 50+) by training and deploying them to work one-on-one with students in pre-K through third grade who are below grade level in reading. American Rescue Plan and ESSER funds are the perfect vehicle to fund expansion of this high-impact tutoring, mentoring intervention to additional, underperforming students in low-performing schools throughout the region.

If you are a retiree with a few hours a week to spare I urge you to become part of the solution – call Read to Succeed Buffalo today and start the process to becoming a volunteer tutor/mentor. You provide the experience and Read to Succeed Buffalo staff will provide the training and support you need to become a great tutor. You will change a child’s life – and the opportunity may even enhance your own.

Mary Jo Hunt is president, Board of Directors, of Read to Succeed.