Another Voice: Ranked choice voting holds promise for better elections

On June 22, New York City residents voted in their first ranked choice voting (RCV) election. They chose to embrace ranked choice voting by ballot initiative in 2019.

While New York was not the first city to embrace RCV, it was the largest city to use it. RCV is not a new concept – it simply asks the voters to rank the candidates on the ballot instead of just choosing their favorite.

There are several benefits that come with ranked choice voting. First, being able to rank candidates helps voters better express their opinions. This helps them feel more connected with the election process, increasing feelings of political efficacy and trust in government. In fact, in New York City, nearly 40% of voters believed that ranking allowed them to better vote their values while also giving them more of a say in who was ultimately elected.

Additionally, RCV should reduce the negativity of political campaigns and make them more civil. Since voters can rank the candidates, the candidates are incentivized to compete for a second- or third-place vote if they are not a voter’s first choice. That means they are also incentivized to campaign civilly against their opponents.