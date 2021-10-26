Another Voice: Ranked choice voting holds promise for better elections

On June 22, New York City residents voted in their first ranked choice voting (RCV) election. They chose to embrace ranked choice voting by ballot initiative in 2019.
While New York was not the first city to embrace RCV, it was the largest city to use it. RCV is not a new concept – it simply asks the voters to rank the candidates on the ballot instead of just choosing their favorite.
There are several benefits that come with ranked choice voting. First, being able to rank candidates helps voters better express their opinions. This helps them feel more connected with the election process, increasing feelings of political efficacy and trust in government. In fact, in New York City, nearly 40% of voters believed that ranking allowed them to better vote their values while also giving them more of a say in who was ultimately elected.
Additionally, RCV should reduce the negativity of political campaigns and make them more civil. Since voters can rank the candidates, the candidates are incentivized to compete for a second- or third-place vote if they are not a voter’s first choice. That means they are also incentivized to campaign civilly against their opponents.
Based on exit polls, there was only slight support for this idea in New York City, as 33% of voters thought the campaigns were more positive, 59% thought the tone was about the same as previous campaigns, and 8% thought they were more negative.
RCV should also increase voter turnout. Preferential election systems tend to have higher levels of voter satisfaction than plurality election systems and the results are viewed more fairly, leading to overall greater trust in the process and perceptions of fairness in the election. This, along with the benefits listed above, will work to improve voter participation rates.
This was indeed the case in New York, though it is too early to judge if this is solely due to RCV, as they have only used it for one election.
RCV is an election system that should be examined here in Buffalo and Erie County. It has several benefits and few drawbacks. The main drawback is the learning curve associated with it. Voters would, indeed, need to learn a new way to vote. However, in New York, 95% of voters found the ballot easy to fill out and the instructions easy to understand, with 97% saying they understood RCV at least somewhat well.
The lesson to be learned from New York City is that with voter education efforts up front, RCV can be successful even in its first use. Buffalo and Erie County would do well to explore its viability here.
Jay Wendland is an associate professor of political science, and Erin Carman an assistant professor of social work, at Daemen College.