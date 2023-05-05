Fact: Janitors have a significantly lower life expectancy at age 65 than lawyers. Question: Is it fair to expect every worker to work to age 70?

Fact: A janitor who earns $50,000 a year pays the same percentage of their income to Social Security and Medicare taxes as a millionaire, who is taxed only on the first $160,200 of theirs. Question: Is this fair?

It is now necessary to reform both Social Security and Medicare before they run out of funds to continue paying full benefits. The house majority’s response is: Raise the age to retire and push back the date claimants can go on Medicare.

It is not: Ask the wealthy to pay more Social Security taxes. According to a recent poll, three quarters of Americans are against raising the age to retire and thus delaying receipt of Social Security benefits.

Life expectancy, which declined to 78.8 years after Covid-19, varies for different workers. Laborers who are not college-educated and people of color do not live as long as white people with college degrees who do less physically-demanding work. This means raising the retirement age would hurt minorities and lower-income Americans.

In addition to raising the retirement age to age 70, Congress wants to delay the eligibility age for Medicare.

Recently, the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report stated that if the programs are not reformed, by 2031 Medicare will only be able to pay 89% of the costs of inpatient hospital and nursing home stays; and two years later, Social Security will only be able to cover 77% of benefits to retirees. Polls show, based on these numbers, that Americans are concerned for their futures.

President Biden suggested a more equitable solution. He would increase the amount of income subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes to $400,000, and leave the retirement age alone. Biden would ask the people who can afford it the most to support these necessary programs. Should any changes be needed to protect these essential programs, let additional funding come from increased taxes on those who can afford it the most – by raising the upper limits on the income taxed for Social Security and Medicare.

Social Security and Medicare are bedrock programs for seniors. It is imperative we do all we can to protect them from cuts. Raising the retirement age could lead to increased inequality in the work force as people with higher incomes and better health will be able to stay employed longer than those with lower incomes and poorer health.

Jeffrey Freedman, senior partner at Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, PLLC., and his firm have helped more than 20,000 SSD and SSI claimants since 1980 and is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.