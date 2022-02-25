Another Voice: Racism cannot withstand the scrutiny of biology and genetics

In discussing race and society, it has become common for scholars and pundits to declare that race is a social construct that has no biological basis. This claim is not correct. DNA analyzed from a cheek swab can determine a person’s racial background with high accuracy in the absence of any other supporting information.
Susceptibility to numerous genetic diseases is linked to race or ethnicity. Black and white, two of the five races recognized on the 2020 U.S. census, are each identified solely on heritable biological traits.
Presumably, race construed as having biological meaning raises fears that it can explain racial disparities in society and therefore justify racism. Although these fears are understandable, it is the misrepresentation of human biology and genetics that have been used to promote race-based social hierarchies, eugenics and genocide. Scientific literacy helps protect us from anti-social behavior and attitudes.
Humans are 99.9% identical in our genetic (DNA) make up, which can be explained by the fact that we are all descended from a common ancestor that originated in Africa. Some Africans left the continent about 70,000 years ago and colonized the world, establishing geographically distinct populations on different continents.
These populations remained largely separated from each other for thousands of years, which gave each group time to develop genetic distinctions, some of which are manifest as physical characteristics associated with race. The importance that we choose to ascribe to race is socially constructed, but heritable traits linked to their geographic origin are not.
Misusing genetics to justify racism should disappear by understanding that race is a poor proxy for a person’s overall biological and genetic makeup. This is because most genes in our cells have nothing to do with race. Two people may share race-related genes, but have less overall genetic identity than two people from different races.
This knowledge counters arguments that attempt to use race to prejudge groups of people or stereotype individuals. Genetics properly understood disallows racism, and renders offensive the idea of segregation on the bus or in the classroom.
A 2021 Gallup poll reports that 94% of Americans approve of interracial marriage, up dramatically from 4% in 1958. Marriage, too, is a social construction based on biology, and genetic profiles of future generations will continue to change as society evolves. Some view assimilation of minority groups as subjugation by the dominant culture. I disagree. American history shows that the so-called dominant culture constantly changes as a result of sharing culture and DNA.
Finally, if we are to use genetics as a tool for social construction, one cannot overlook the 99.9% that we have in common. We are all related. Our genes reinforce the Enlightenment ideal that simply being human confers on each person the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Mark R. O’Brian, Ph.D., is a professor of biochemistry at the University at Buffalo.