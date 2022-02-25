Another Voice: Racism cannot withstand the scrutiny of biology and genetics

In discussing race and society, it has become common for scholars and pundits to declare that race is a social construct that has no biological basis. This claim is not correct. DNA analyzed from a cheek swab can determine a person’s racial background with high accuracy in the absence of any other supporting information.

Susceptibility to numerous genetic diseases is linked to race or ethnicity. Black and white, two of the five races recognized on the 2020 U.S. census, are each identified solely on heritable biological traits.

Presumably, race construed as having biological meaning raises fears that it can explain racial disparities in society and therefore justify racism. Although these fears are understandable, it is the misrepresentation of human biology and genetics that have been used to promote race-based social hierarchies, eugenics and genocide. Scientific literacy helps protect us from anti-social behavior and attitudes.

Humans are 99.9% identical in our genetic (DNA) make up, which can be explained by the fact that we are all descended from a common ancestor that originated in Africa. Some Africans left the continent about 70,000 years ago and colonized the world, establishing geographically distinct populations on different continents.