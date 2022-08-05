Another Voice: Quality training is more important than quantity of flying hours

We are headed for a severe shortage of pilots, which will ground airplanes. This is serious. We could sponsor loan programs for aspiring pilots as many foreign countries do, requiring fewer hours of training. I trained international pilots for Lufthansa, Air France and Iberia. These young people performed all the requirements needed to obtain private and commercial pilot ratings.

Training and mentorship programs have been successful around the world for decades. The left-seated pilot is the pilot in command or captain. The pilot on the right side is the first officer or copilot. That’s a mentorship program. The pilot in the right seat does not need to have more than 1,000 hours of training because the captain will tutor the copilot as his hours accrue.

My flying experience throughout the years has been in Alaska, Hawaii and the contiguous states, as well in the skies of Italy. Of my accrued 11,000 flying hours, 8,000 have been as an FAA flight instructor. My ability to mitigate risks of an aviation accident depended upon the “quality of training” given to me by professional flight instructors and the mentoring of other airmen. This disciplined, structured training became more important than quantity of hours.

For 30 years, I’ve conducted FAA safety workshops and forums. During these sessions, we learn that statistics show accidents happen more often to pilots having the most hours.

Through PowerPoint presentations, aviation community guest presenters and group discussions, the FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) encourages the aviation community to develop a “safety culture.” Safety practices and currency requirements traditionally have been proven to be more important than the number of hours in a pilot’s logbook.

A solution for the hour requirement argument might be found in the book by Stephen Covey, "7 Habits Of Highly Effective People." It states, “We began to realize that if we wanted to change the situation, we first had to change ourselves. And to change ourselves effectively we first had to change our perception.” One of Covey’s solutions is that we should “begin with the end in mind.”

We must help the aviation community obtain quality training for young people. I soloed an aircraft having approximately eight hours in my logbook in 1970. I received my airline transport pilot training from a retired Eastern Airlines captain during October 1988. It wasn’t the number of hours that I’ve flown over the past 50 years, but the quality of training that led to my receiving of the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award last year.

World militaries emphasize quality over number of hours of training. Foreign commercial airlines do, too.

It's tragic when someone we know is involved in an aircraft accident. I’ve known that loss. To prevent accidents we need to emphasize quality of pilot training not number of hours.

William R. Geary has been an FAA flight instructor since 1976 and is a Multi-Engine Airline Transports-rated pilot and FAASTeam lead safety representative.