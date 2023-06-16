The Another Voice column of June 10 endorses legislation being considered in Albany to end qualified immunity for police officers. The writer joins many pushing for it. But an alternative view, rarely seen or heard in the media, should be considered.

The long-standing legal concept of immunity is a vital protective principle. Qualified immunity, consistent with the general concept, is critical for the police. Their unique position of having to make fast judgment calls without the benefit of hindsight correctly requires that the legal hurdle to find them civilly liable be higher than the average citizen. Those in the position of having to make split-second, life-or-death decisions without having some type of legal protection won’t do it for long. They deserve some level of assurance from society that they won’t be targeted unless their conduct reaches an advanced level of egregiousness. Qualified immunity provides this. Eliminating it will only further cause officers to disengage from vital (and largely voluntary) pro-active policing, further contributing to the ongoing national crime explosion. Anyone claiming otherwise about this simple and predictable human reaction is naïve.

The proposed law states that “a defendant’s (the cop’s) good faith but erroneous belief in the lawfulness of their conduct shall not be a defense.” It also says that “state and local fiscal implications” are “to be determined.” State taxpayers could be financially liable for any police action found to have been in violation of constitutional standards, even if done in good faith. The cost of resulting lawsuits could be enormous.

Critics are probably correct about a single aspect of qualified immunity. The guardrail standard of “clearly established law” requires plaintiffs to find a case or fact pattern that is almost exactly the same as theirs. That is an unrealistic burden. Instead, judges could possibly use a common-sense standard like “objective reasonableness” to determine if an officer has stepped outside the boundaries of “clearly established law.”

If not persuaded, critics should go on a ride-along and see what it’s like when officers find themselves in the situations that can become the types of lawsuits at the center of this debate. They might get a new perspective on why those trying to protect society need the protection themselves that qualified immunity provides.