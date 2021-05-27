Another Voice: PVS Chemicals controls emissions, keeps workers safe

• Was anyone from Medaille College on that Planning Board?

That change in zoning laws is now requiring that the air OSHA says is safe for me to breathe must be 66 times cleaner before it crosses over our fence line.

I’ll say that again, OSHA standards for a safe workplace allow levels 66 times higher than the levels we are being asked to achieve to stay in business. In fact, you can’t even smell the air at the levels to which we are now being held.

We all love sports fields – I have watched my kids’ games on plenty of them. Why would anyone build a sports field so close to that fence line, and over a former chemical company’s dumping grounds? Where is the logic in that?

How is it that this facility has been operating at this location for more than 100 years and few people have ever heard of its name or knew it existed until recently? We produce ultra-pure sulfuric acid for the computer chip industry, which was recently identified as being critical to the future of the nation.

Is it a mere coincidence that Samsung recently removed Genesee County as a possibility to construct a state-of-the-art chip manufacturer that would bring well over 1,000 high-paying jobs only 60 miles from our location?

Count me in as one who relocates to another state if the gates get closed at PVS.

John P. Jaracz is vice president of USW-8823 at PVS Chemicals.